New Breed of Senior Living Community Coming to Greater Charleston, SC

MIAMI BEACH, Fla., Sept. 26, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Shepherd has broken ground on Wildcat Senior Living, a luxury Independent Living, Assisted Living, and Memory Care community. Located at Wildcat Circle in greater Charleston's thriving Cane Bay Plantation, the 178-resident development will span nearly 18 acres, with two single-story buildings totaling over 88,000 square feet. The project will create hundreds of jobs throughout the construction period and roughly 100 additional jobs for permanent operations.

"The project is such a natural fit for us," says Christine Menedis, co-founder and CEO of Shepherd's portfolio. "With the lowcountry's natural beauty, strong sense of community, a fabulous food culture, art, history ... and, of course, most of all, the people - what's not to love?"

Indeed. Shepherd isn't alone in its excitement for Berkeley County. Greater Charleston and, in particular, the Cane Bay Plantation area of Summerville, is one of the fastest-growing areas in the state. And with Charleston voted, yet again, as America's best city, the up-swing will only continue.

Wildcat Senior Living will feature over 15,000 square feet of spa and wellness space with daily fitness classes, farm-to-table culinary, 4 courtyards with greenhouses and gardening opportunities, a tavern, a large outdoor games area, and a firepit for those chilly Carolina evenings. And, not to forget our 4-legged family members, the community also includes a dog park and walking trails, in addition to linking to the broader Cane Bay paths.

Residents won't be the only ones to benefit from Shepherd's new development. Everywhere they build, the group implements their monthly Shepherd Farms farmers' market - bringing neighbors together with local farmers and craftsman for amazing food, novelty items, family entertainment, and even pet adoptions sponsored by The Mavros Fund.

Shepherd has engaged DeAngelis Diamond Construction as the General Contractor. Completion is expected late 2020. Pre-leasing activities will begin late 2019. For more information, visit WildcatSeniorLiving.com.

About Shepherd

Co-founded by Christine Menedis and Naveen Trehan, the Lucky Shepherd family of companies offers investors strategic entry points into solid growth markets – integrating technology and real estate development, while crafting unique operational brands that push their respective industries forward. Shepherd, the group's design and development division, has made an early name for itself as an innovator by disrupting traditional notions of what buildings must be and crafting spaces that can meet the needs of today's changing demographics and transition over time – providing long-term security and value for its investors.

Among its many differentiators, Shepherd sits at the leading edge of the crypto-securities space, tokenizing its entire commercial real estate portfolio. The company integrates holistic wellness throughout each of its developments, from farm-to-table culinary, on-site greenhouses and hydroponic farming to proprietary wellness offerings and fitness classes crafted specifically for each sector. Most importantly, Shepherd has a steadfast focus on bringing joy into the lives of residents and their communities across the United States. For more information, visit liveShepherd.com.

