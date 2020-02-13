"Being named North American Partner of the Year solidifies the value of both the HubSpot tech stack and the supporting services that New Breed provides to both HubSpot and New Breed clients," says New Breed Manager of New Revenue and Partnerships Heather Chevalley. "It's a launchpad for the growth we expect to see moving into 2020 as we continue to build out our service offerings around HubSpot's Growth Platform to help scaling companies meet and exceed their goals."

New Breed has been a HubSpot partner since 2012 and became an inaugural member in the Elite tier of their solutions partner program earlier this month.

"I want to congratulate New Breed on being named HubSpot's North America Partner of the Year and for reaching Elite status," said Katie Ng-Mak, VP, Solutions Partner Program at HubSpot. "Both of those achievements are impressive on their own, so having both is a huge testament to the hard work they've put in over the past year. I'm so glad to have a company like New Breed as a partner in HubSpot's mission to help millions of organizations grow better."

For more information visit https://www.newbreedmarketing.com/blog/new-breed-ranked-top-hubspot-partner-for-2019

About New Breed

New Breed is a marketing, sales and customer success firm for the world's fastest-growing B2B companies. We're dedicated to unifying sales and marketing teams by building predictable, measurable and proven solutions. As a HubSpot Elite Tier Partner, New Breed leverages the inbound methodology to help their clients and their own company grow.

About HubSpot

HubSpot is a leading growth platform. Since 2006, HubSpot has been on a mission to make the world more inbound. Today, over 73,400 total customers in more than 120 countries use HubSpot's award-winning software, services, and support to transform the way they attract, engage, and delight customers. Comprised of Marketing Hub, Sales Hub, Service Hub, and a powerful free CRM, HubSpot gives companies the tools they need to Grow Better.

HubSpot has been named a top place to work by Glassdoor, Fortune, The Boston Globe, and The Boston Business Journal. The company is headquartered in Cambridge, MA with offices in Dublin, Ireland; Singapore; Sydney, Australia; Tokyo, Japan; Berlin, Germany; Bogotá, Colombia; Portsmouth, NH; and Paris, France.

Learn more at www.hubspot.com.

SOURCE New Breed

