New Breed to Move to Hula's Lakeside Campus

New Breed is currently located in the Champlain Mill in Winooski.

"The Mill has been an amazing place for us to grow New Breed," CFO Dana Biddiscombe says. "We're going to miss our home, but we're excited to be expanding the company."

Hula is a 14-acre state-of-the-art office, coworking, conference and events campus with amenities including a full-service restaurant, live music venue, beachside volleyball court, gym and more.

"Their vision for culture and investing in technology jobs in the state 100% aligns with our core values," CEO Patrick Biddiscombe says.

The lakeside location of the new space along with its access to Burlington Surf Club and proximity to the Burlington bike path are in line with New Breed's vision for an office that encourages work-life harmony.

"The move will allow our employees to maintain healthy lifestyles and create an environment where not only employees enjoy spending time outside of work, but their families do as well," Dana says.

The new location also satisfies New Breed employees' desires to reduce their carbon footprint, since Hula is a net-zero campus.

Additionally, the new office space will fuel New Breed's growth in Vermont; the company is on track to hire 40–50 new employees in 2020.

"One of the big goals we've always had is to keep talent in the state of Vermont," Dana says. "Re-investing into an environment that allows employees to grow while attracting top talent to the state will provide a foundation for the company to thrive for decades to come."

About New Breed

New Breed is a premier customer acquisition agency on a mission to revolutionize the way companies grow. We do this by building predictable, measurable and proven marketing and sales solutions. As a HubSpot Diamond Tier Partner, New Breed leverages the inbound methodology to help their clients and their own company generate revenue.

For more information visit https://www.newbreedmarketing.com/blog/new-breed-to-move-to-hulas-lakeside-campus

SOURCE New Breed

Related Links

https://www.newbreedmarketing.com/

