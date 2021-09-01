New Breed Welcomes David Lapointe as Director of Revenue Integrations and Applications

As Director of Revenue Integrations, Lapointe will expand New Breed's revenue operations products and services by building new capabilities to help fast-growing companies improve their marketing and sales analytics, automate processes, and derive more value out of their marketing technology investments. He will also expand New Breed's implementation and integration capability on the Hubspot platform. The 2020 Hubspot North American Partner of the Year, New Breed has gained advanced certifications in HubSpot implementation, helping hundreds of clients leverage marketing technology to drive revenue more efficiently.

"It is critical for businesses to have unified revenue data to strategize effectively, and for them to be able to integrate the ever-growing number of tools that fuel their revenue pipeline," said Patrick Biddiscombe, CEO of New Breed. "Having a leader of Dave's caliber to deliver this for our clients will be a game changer."

"I know firsthand the challenges of poorly integrated systems and how they inhibit business growth," said Lapointe. "I am thrilled to be able to take what I've learned over the last 20 years and apply it to New Breed's high growth client base."

About New Breed

New Breed is the premier revenue performance management firm for the world's fastest-growing companies. The company's approach aligns people, processes and platforms in order to drive success. As HubSpot's Top North American Partner, New Breed is a recognized leader in leveraging the inbound methodology to foster sustainable and efficient growth.

