NEW BREW SIGNS PARTNERSHIP DEAL WITH UFC CHAMPION MAX HOLLOWAY

News provided by

New Brew

30 Oct, 2023, 09:00 ET

Holloway joins as investor and advisor to rapidly growing non-alcoholic beverage brand

LOS ANGELES, Oct. 30, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Non-alcoholic functional beverage company New Brew today announced its partnership with American MMA fighter and number one ranked UFC Featherweight Max Holloway. Founded in Los Angeles in 2022, New Brew was created to reintroduce plants into the ceremony of drinking. New Brew's formula blends small amounts of kava root, kratom leaf and caffeine to quickly and effectively enhance energy, reduce stress, and promote mental clarity. A native Hawaiian, Holloway, has been consuming kava-infused beverages for many years and was immediately drawn to the brand for its quality ingredients that support productivity and focus as well as recovery and relaxation.

Continue Reading

"It's an awesome product, but it's also about the company and the team," said Holloway. "New Brew is committed to quality in its ingredients, transparency in its labeling and marketing, and they are doing this with a broader mission rooted in their personal experience. Knowing the team, and seeing how New Brew has already become a part of my own rotation, I knew I had to get in early." 

As an investor and official ambassador of New Brew, Holloway serves as an important link to athletes, to the people of Hawaii, and to an even broader audience of dedicated parents and hard workers.

"We are humbled and grateful that Max is now part of the New Brew family," said CEO Justin Wolf, who founded the company with his two brothers. "Max is in many ways the ideal partner for us, as a Hawaiian, as a champion athlete, as a family man with a kind soul. A lot of new beverage brands link up with celebrities for exposure, but this is more than that. In Max, we have found a real strategic partner."

New Brew's first product, a 21+ Euphoric Seltzer has rapidly grown in popularity as a functional alternative to alcohol, coffee and energy drinks. New Brew is currently available in Citrus, Berry and Mango flavors in over 500 retailers nationwide and sold online at drinknewbrew.com. New Brew is intended for adults age 21+ who are able to practice mindful consumption, and is not recommended for those in recovery or observing a sober lifestyle.

For more information visit drinknewbrew.com or chosenadvisory.com

Media Contact:
Alexandra Van Iden
[email protected]

SOURCE New Brew

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.