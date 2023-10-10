New Bridge Foundation named by Newsweek as One of America's Best Addiction Treatment Centers 2023

News provided by

New Bridge Foundation

10 Oct, 2023, 14:20 ET

BERKELEY, Calif., Oct. 10, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- New Bridge Foundation (NBF), Berkeley, CA, has been recognized by Newsweek and Statista as one of America's Best Addiction Treatment Centers 2023. This prestigious award, announced on August 16, 2023, is the fourth consecutive award received by NBF, making the treatment center an all-time winner. The list can be viewed on Newsweek's website.

The America's Best Addiction Treatment Centers 2023 list highlights the nation's top facilities based on quality of service, reputation, and accreditation relative to in-state competition. Facilities in the 25 states with the highest number of addiction treatment centers, according to the Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration (SAMHSA), were included in the survey.

New Bridge Foundation is ecstatic to be recognized once again by Newsweek. The inclusion on this distinguished list demonstrates that NBF, which has been providing services for over 55 years, stands as one of the best when it comes to clinical expertise, qualified staff, satisfied clients, referral sources, and affordable treatment options, which include detoxification, long- and short-term residential treatment, and intensive outpatient services.

New Bridge Foundation's chief executive officer, Kosta Markakis, offers his congratulations to the agency's hardworking and dedicated staff on this award-winning achievement.

CONTACT INFORMATION:

New Bridge Foundation
Victoria Leff
510-548-7270
[email protected]

SOURCE New Bridge Foundation

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.