New Bridge Foundation named by Newsweek as One of America's Best Addiction Treatment Centers 2023

BERKELEY, Calif., Oct. 10, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- New Bridge Foundation (NBF), Berkeley, CA, has been recognized by Newsweek and Statista as one of America's Best Addiction Treatment Centers 2023. This prestigious award, announced on August 16, 2023, is the fourth consecutive award received by NBF, making the treatment center an all-time winner. The list can be viewed on Newsweek's website.

The America's Best Addiction Treatment Centers 2023 list highlights the nation's top facilities based on quality of service, reputation, and accreditation relative to in-state competition. Facilities in the 25 states with the highest number of addiction treatment centers, according to the Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration (SAMHSA), were included in the survey.

New Bridge Foundation is ecstatic to be recognized once again by Newsweek. The inclusion on this distinguished list demonstrates that NBF, which has been providing services for over 55 years, stands as one of the best when it comes to clinical expertise, qualified staff, satisfied clients, referral sources, and affordable treatment options, which include detoxification, long- and short-term residential treatment, and intensive outpatient services.

New Bridge Foundation's chief executive officer, Kosta Markakis, offers his congratulations to the agency's hardworking and dedicated staff on this award-winning achievement.

CONTACT INFORMATION:

New Bridge Foundation

Victoria Leff

510-548-7270

[email protected]

SOURCE New Bridge Foundation