New Brief: COVID-19 Restrictions Led to Small Health Benefits Negated by Tradeoff of Huge Economic, Education Losses

News provided by

Pacific Research Institute

26 Sep, 2023, 08:44 ET

SACRAMENTO, Calif., Sept. 26, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- States that had more invasive COVID-19 restrictions saw small reductions in COVID-19 infection and mortality rates, but saw large negative impacts on employment, economic growth, and children's education outcomes, finds a new brief released today by the Center for Medical Economics and Innovation at the nonpartisan Pacific Research Institute.

Click to download the brief.

Continue Reading
Pacific Research Institute
Pacific Research Institute

 "Looking at the data, states with stricter COVID-19 public health policies did see small health benefits from reduced infections and mortality rates -- but at the expense of sizable decreases in economic growth and education outcomes," said Dr. Wayne Winegarden, director of PRI's Center for Medical Economics and Innovation and the study's co-author. 

"Given these significant tradeoffs, it is essential for states to consider the large costs that interventions impose upfront while devising future pandemic responses. Future policies should be tailored to tightly target the most vulnerable populations while minimizing the costs students and working adults must bear," he concluded.

"No Solutions, Only Tradeoffs," authored by Winegarden and McKenzie Richards, examined whether the states rated as having more restrictive interventions realized health benefits from fewer COVID-19 infections and deaths.

The PRI brief analyzed state by state outcomes data that included COVID-19 infection rates and mortality rates, relative economic growth, employment growth, changes in reading scores, and changes in math scores. These outcomes were compared to the restrictiveness of each state's COVID-19 policies.

Based on the review of the data, the PRI brief found that:

  • More restrictive interventions did reduce COVID-19 infection and mortality rates. However, these small health benefits were offset by the increase in other health risks, such as the increased number of late cancer identifications due to delayed cancer screenings.
  • Comparing the states based on mortality rates on June 3, 2020, to April 7, 2021, the study finds that only when this timing adjustment is included is there a higher rate of COVID-19 mortality rates in states with fewer restrictions versus more restrictions.
  • There were significant unintended consequences from stricter COVID-19 restrictions. For example, states with higher levels of restrictions suffered larger economic consequences compared to those with fewer restrictions, particularly in reductions in their share of the national economy and the states' food and accommodation sectors.

When planning future pandemic responses, the authors conclude, policymakers should learn from the lessons of the COVID-19 pandemic restrictions and enact more narrowly tailored policies to affect the most vulnerable while mitigating huge potential economic and education outcome losses.

The Pacific Research Institute (www.pacificresearch.org) champions freedom, opportunity, and personal responsibility through free-market policy ideas. Follow PRI on Facebook, Twitter, and LinkedIn.

Media Contact:
Emeline McClellan
(202) 970-9742
[email protected] 

SOURCE Pacific Research Institute

Also from this source

New 'Free Cities Index' Ranks America's Best and Worst Pro-Growth Cities

New PRI Poll: As New School Year Begins, Voters See Room for Improvement with Local Schools

Explore

More news releases in similar topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.