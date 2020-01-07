New Brilliant™ Study Reports a High Number of Open Accounting, Finance and IT Roles in Q1 2020

CHICAGO, Jan. 7, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Brilliant™, an award-winning direct-hire, contract and consulting practice specializing in accounting, finance and information technology (IT), released its Q1 2020 Hiring Forecast. The data indicates businesses are reporting an increase in open accounting and finance positions, and no change in the number of open IT roles reported for Q1 2020 compared to last quarter.

The Brilliant Q1 2020 Hiring Forecast, produced by Brilliant, analyzes the hiring trends and economic factors affecting accounting, finance and IT professionals throughout the Greater Chicago, South Florida and Dallas-Fort Worth labor markets.

The data shows 35% of businesses that participated in the study reported unfilled positions in accounting and finance, and 28% reported openings in IT, going into Q1 2020.

Sagar Pandya, CPA, Vice President of Operations at Brilliant, explains, "More than one third (35%) of the human resources professionals and hiring managers who participated in the study reported unfilled jobs in accounting and finance. This number increased from last quarter (33%). For IT, the number of open positions was unchanged for a third consecutive quarter at 28%." Pandya continues, "With the number of open accounting and finance jobs increasing this quarter, along with a steady number of IT, we have every indication to believe the labor market is still thriving."

The Brilliant Q1 2020 Hiring Forecast also indicates businesses are planning to increase their hiring for both permanent and contract roles in the first quarter. Across accounting, finance and IT, 21% of survey takers reported plans to increase their hiring over the next three months—with a 55% increase in businesses planning to hire accounting and finance professionals for temporary or contract roles.

Brilliant President Kathy Spearing adds, "Our study brings important insight into the future of the accounting, finance and IT arenas, and the overall health of the labor market. We remain optimistic that an elevated number of open positions and plans to hire professionals for both permanent and contract roles indicates continued growth for at least the near term."

The Brilliant Q1 2020 Hiring Forecast survey was conducted between October 13, 2019, and November 10, 2019.

Close to 400 human resources professionals and managers responsible for hiring accounting, finance and/or IT professionals participated in the study.

