New Brilliant™ Study Reports Businesses Have an Elevated Number of Open Positions Moving into Q4 2019

CHICAGO, Sept. 26, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Brilliant™, an award-winning direct-hire, contract and consulting practice specializing in accounting, finance and information technology (IT), released its Q4 2019 Hiring Forecast today. The data indicates businesses are reporting open positions in accounting, finance and IT heading into Q4 2019, with continued plans to increase hiring over the next 12 months.

The Brilliant Q4 2019 Hiring Forecast, produced by Brilliant, analyzes the hiring trends and economic factors affecting accounting, finance and IT professionals throughout the Greater Chicago, South Florida and Dallas-Fort Worth labor markets.

The data shows 33% of businesses that participated in the study are reporting unfilled positions in accounting and finance, and 28% are reporting openings in IT.

Sagar Pandya, CPA, Vice President of Operations at Brilliant, explains, "More than one third (33%) of the human resources professionals and hiring managers who participated in the study reported unfilled jobs in accounting and finance. This number is lower than last quarter (43%) and lower than any other quarter in the past year. For IT, the number of open positions was unchanged from last quarter (28%)." Pandya continues, "Although the number of accounting and finance jobs decreased this quarter, the fact that there are numerous openings shows that the labor market is still strong."

Brilliant President Kathy Spearing adds, "Our study brings important insight into the future of the accounting, finance and IT professions, and the overall health of the labor market. We remain optimistic that elevated number of open positions and plans to hire both permanent and contract professionals indicate continued growth for at least the near term."

The Brilliant Q4 2019 Hiring Forecast survey was conducted between July 14, 2019, and August 18, 2019.

Close to 400 human resources professionals and managers responsible for hiring accounting, finance and/or IT professionals participated in the study.

