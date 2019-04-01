New Britax® B-Lively Double Stroller Offers Comfort and Convenience for Growing Families

With six storage pockets and a large front-access under-storage basket, the B-Lively Double Stroller has ample space for all essential items, whether it's a long family walk or errand runs. Parents can also find their ideal stroller height with the adjustable handlebar. The two independent canopies with ventilated windows help keep babies cool and feature UV 50+ protection to shield from the sun. The Click & Go infant car seat adapter kit (sold separately) makes the B-Lively Double compatible with any Britax infant car seat, and easily turns this ride into a travel system when transferring from vehicle to stroller.

"The B-Lively Double is for parents who know what they want, and need, in a stroller," said Claudia Prager, Britax senior wheeled goods product manager. "The double stroller helps parents of multiple children keep up with their everyday routines. The generous storage basket and lightweight frame – as well as its travel system compatibility – make this the perfect stroller for active families."

The Britax B-Lively Double includes a linked parking brake and independent, infinite reclining seats that each accommodate up to 50 pounds. The stroller's adjustable 5-point harness allows parents to keep their children secure as they grow.

The B-Lively Double stroller (USD: $399.99; CAD: $599.99) is offered in Raven (black) and Dove (grey) colorways. Compatible Britax accessories for the B-Lively Double (all sold separately), include:

The Britax B-Lively Double Infant Car Seat Adapter and Child Tray Kit (USD: $59.99 ; CAD: $59.99 ) transforms the B-Lively Double Stroller into a travel system. This adapter easily connects any Britax infant car seat into the right side of the stroller and adds a snack tray for the second child seat.

; CAD: ) transforms the B-Lively Double Stroller into a travel system. This adapter easily connects any Britax infant car seat into the right side of the stroller and adds a snack tray for the second child seat. The Britax B-Lively Double Rain Cover (USD: $49.99 ; CAD: $49.99 ) is custom-designed to fit over the canopies of both seats with hook and loop attachments, protecting both children from wind and rain. Openings on both sides allow parents to access one child at a time while the other seat remains covered.

; CAD: ) is custom-designed to fit over the canopies of both seats with hook and loop attachments, protecting both children from wind and rain. Openings on both sides allow parents to access one child at a time while the other seat remains covered. The Britax B-Lively Double Child Tray (USD: $39.99; CAD: $39.99) easily attaches to the stroller frame and features one tray with a designated drink holder and snack surface. The single tray is a replacement for the infant car seat adapter and easily attaches to the right seating position.

The Britax B-Lively Double Child Tray Kit (USD: $69.99 ; CAD: $69.99 ) includes two child trays to keep both kids happy while strolling. Each tray features a designated drink holder and snack surface and the trays conveniently fit side-by-side.

The Britax B-Lively Double stroller and compatible accessories are now available to purchase online and in-store at independent and mass retailers in the U.S. and Canada. For more information about Britax, visit www.us.britax.com, or find Britax on Twitter, Facebook, Instagram, YouTube or Pinterest. For downloadable brand and product assets (images, sell sheets, videos, ads), visit the Britax Media Center.

About Britax Child Safety, Inc. (The Americas)

Premium car seat, stroller and accessories manufacturer, Britax tests and builds its infant through booster line of car seats in the U.S.A. using U.S. and global components. Britax engineers its car seats to meet U.S. and Canadian Motor Vehicle Safety Standards and makes significant investments in advanced technology, research and development to deliver safe products families can depend on. In 2011, Britax expanded its product line by acquiring BOB Gear, a brand that delivers high-performance strollers and stroller accessories. Britax Child Safety, Inc. employs more than 200 people at its headquarters in Fort Mill, S.C.

