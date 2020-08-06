New Broad Spectrum Elixir CBD Oil Offers Relief to Pets and Owners Alike

CANBY, Ore., Aug. 6, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Today LIX , the Oregon-based startup focused on improving pets' lives with organically sourced cannabidiol, or CBD, formally announced a new line of broad spectrum, odorless and flavorless CBD tinctures for all pets. CBD is a non-intoxicating cannabinoid found in hemp.

"The Elixir" tincture is a sustainability harvested CBD oil complete with a signature cannabinoid profile. This is the first product under the LIX brand for founders Erin Hills and Kirstan Sanders. With a combined 25 years of experience in the pet wellness, food, pharmaceutical, cannabis, and technology worlds, Hills and Sanders combined their complementary skills – and their years nurturing animals in and out of rescue – to launch LIX in May 2020.

Animals can take the product straight from the dropper, resulting in immediate absorption to the system. Alternatively, pet owners can add the tincture to food. All LIX products are made with broad spectrum CBD oil and contain no THC. "The Elixir" is available in 250, 500, and 1,000 mg sizes with dosing and guidance on every package.

LIX pet wellness products are designed for animals, and are human grade, organic, flavorless, odorless and always free of pesticides and additives. CBD used in LIX products is organically sourced and sustainably harvested in Colorado, Washington, California, and Oregon.

Shipping is available domestically and internationally dependent on regulations. All foreign regulatory information is available at www.naturalpetlix.com and [email protected] . LIX tinctures are ISO/GMP (International Standards Organization & Good Manufacturing Practices) certified.

According to Brightfield Group , the leading consumer insights and market intelligence firm for the CBD and cannabis industries, "48% of pet CBD buyers stop using prescriptions for their pets once they try CBD, indicating significant potential for this growing market. The industry grew 946% in 2019."

"The Elixir has a signature cannabinoid profile that we created in order to improve the health and happiness of our own animals struggling with pain, anxiety, and mobility issues. We have always searched for the best quality holistic wellness solutions for our own pets or those in our rescue organization. My background in operations and sales combined with Kirstan's background in sustainable, organic pet wellness products made us the perfect team. The more we learned about the efficacy of hemp-derived CBD for animals, it was a natural extension of our philosophy, business experience, and passion for animals to launch the company," said Hills.

"Through running a pet rescue organization together and caring for our own animals, we have always been obsessed with overall pet happiness. Quality is critical to the mission of LIX and we'll stay committed to pets, their people, and improving sustainability practices for our cherished Earth," said Sanders.

"We brought this product into our pet store and it immediately became our best-selling CBD product. The milligrams are clearly labeled and the instructions make it very simple to dose your pet. Customers have been telling us it's great because their pets truly can't taste it so administering it is easy," said Sadie K., store manager at The Healthy Pet, Lake Oswego, Oregon.

Each batch of product is tested at a third-party independent lab to ensure the highest quality and potency. All LIX products use the highest quality hemp CBD combined with natural and organic ingredients.

LIX products are available online at https://naturalpetlix.com , and in several independent pet stores in the Portland area. Due to increasing demand, in addition to the tinctures and a freshly launched topical salve, LIX has more ingestibles and topicals in pre-production. To find a LIX distributor near you, please visit https://naturalpetlix.com/pages/find-us . To inquire about becoming a LIX retailer, please contact [email protected] .

About LIX

LIX was created to calm ache, ease pain, and support mobility for all animals (and their people). Steeped in the pet, cannabis and technology worlds, founders Kirstan Sanders and Erin Hills combined their long friendship, their complementary skills in finance, operations and sales, and their years spent helping animals in and out of rescue to launch LIX in May 2020. LIX offers broad spectrum, flavorless and odorless tinctures with a signature cannabinoid profile. Each batch of product is tested at a third-party independent lab to ensure the highest quality and potency. All LIX products use the highest quality hemp CBD combined with natural and organic ingredients. Kirstan and Erin's passion is to create the highest quality human grade wellness products for pets that are safe for people, too.

LIX is people tested, animal approved.

Media Contact

Lauren Burt

772-643-2747

[email protected]

SOURCE LIX

Related Links

https://naturalpetlix.com

