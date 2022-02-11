New Brooklyn Preschool to Offer Tuition Free Scholarships for the 2022 School Year

NEW YORK, Feb. 11, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Brooklyn Global Prep, a language immersion preschool in Williamsburg, NYC, is happy to announce the offering of two full-ride scholarships for their Reggio-inspired language immersion school for children from infants to Kindergarten. These scholarships are for the 2022-2023 school year and anyone is welcome to apply!

How to Apply:

Fill out the scholarship application form. Award announcements will be made in July 2022.

Brooklyn Global Prep is a unique, Reggio-inspired Language Immersion Preschool offering daycare & child care. New Preschool Opening in Williamsburg: Brooklyn Global Prep, 423 Kent Ave, Brooklyn, NY 11249.

The scholarship award will be determined by space availability in the classrooms in combination with a lottery system. Brooklyn Global Prep does not discriminate on the basis of race, color, creed, national or ethnic origin, or gender in its admission policies. Families who do not receive the full ride scholarship are eligible for other financial aid options determined by their ability to pay tuition and the schools ability to support with aid.

Program Highlights

The Brooklyn Global Prep curriculum supports the development of physical, emotional, social, and intellectual needs of each child. By developing competence and confidence, BGP helps students experience the joy of learning. By partnering with families and communities, BGP is able to foster a true love of language, culture, education and the arts to grow into global leaders of the next generation.

Language Immersion

From day one, BGP classes are taught in French or Mandarin immersion. Children go about their day nearly 100% in the target language. Teachers utilize a combination of visual and verbal indicators when speaking, and students begin to understand and speak easily and naturally. The goal is to have all children who graduate from the program be able to read, write, and speak in two languages.

STEAM Principles

Hands on STEM and art activities rooted in the child's interests fill the day. These experiences are key to fostering a love of learning and a deeper understanding of the topic. Infants, toddlers and young children need meaningful art and science experiences that are both authentic to the child's emerging sense of self and valuable to their growth and development.

Open concept design

The BGP classroom design is built around collaborative spaces that foster creativity and belonging and encourages children to experience and grow from the environment around them.

Mindfulness and Wellbeing

The practice of mindfulness is integrated into the day to help children find peace, connection, and happiness. Each day, children are reminded to open their eyes to the beauty of their surroundings through the mind-body-breath connection, yoga, meditation, and gardening.

Interested in learning more about child care and daycare options?

