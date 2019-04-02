New BUBBLES The Color Salon Opens in Tysons

VIENNA, Va., April 2, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- BUBBLES The Color Salon is celebrating the grand opening of its new salon at Tysons Corner Center on Thursday, April 4th with a blowout party from 6pm-9pm The salon is located on the first level in the Nordstrom wing.

As part of the grand opening festivities, BUBBLES Tysons is offering free blowouts to anyone who makes an appointment for that evening. Guests can enjoy music by DJ Farrah Flosscett, signature cocktails and hors d'oeuvres, insta-moments on the purple carpet, pics in the interactive vanity mirror and swag! Celebrity stylist and Ratner Artistic Director Rodney Cutler will make over one lucky guest in one of the hottest new hair styles from the brand's Spring Collection.

The salon will donate $25.00 for every blowout performed that evening to Stand Up To Cancer, a division of the Entertainment Industry Foundation, up to $2,500. Stand Up To Cancer (SU2C) funds and develops the newest and most promising cancer treatments to help patients today. SU2C dramatically accelerates the rate of new discoveries by connecting top scientists in unprecedented collaborations to create breakthroughs. SU2C innovations lead to better cancer prevention, diagnosis, and treatment, which means that they can help save lives now.

"This new salon represents the evolution of the Bubbles brand. The new, chic salon design mirrors who our clients are and how they want to feel when they visit the salon. They want to leave behind the noise of their daily lives and be welcomed into retreat for a few hours. This salon's open concept and clean lines are meant to convey the sense of luxury, calm and community our guests deserve," said Ann Ratner, Founder and COO of BUBBLES.

To make an appointment for your free blowout, call Bubbles Tysons Corner Center at 703-448-3987 or book online at Bubblessalons.com/booknow.

About BUBBLES: Bubbles is a full service salon with top-notch stylists and hair color experts who, through continuing education, bring the latest trends in haircuts, styling and color to life for their guests. Bubbles operates 33 salons in Maryland, Virginia and Washington, DC. It is a division of Ratner Companies, Based in Vienna, VA. www.BUBBLESsalons.com.

