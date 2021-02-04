New Burrata Pizzas in Time for National Pizza Day at Russo's New York Pizzeria & Italian Kitchen

HOUSTON, Feb. 4, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The birthplace of burrata cheese is southern Italy. Created from the scraps (or ritagli) of mozzarella curds being placed inside a still-hot cheese pouch, burrata cheese is a labor of love that's traditionally wrapped in leaves of asphodel. The buffalo's in southern Italy graze on rich forage, making their milk full-bodied, resulting in burrata cheese being one of the most premium creamy cheeses in the world.

Chef Russo brings this traditional topping to his 2021 menu. Burrata goes great on artisan breads, pastas, and pizzas. With national pizza day being Tuesday 2.9.21, Chef Russo is early releasing two new burrata pizzas! These cheesy masterpieces come with the highest quality burrata we could get our hands on. Grab one of these in a medium 12", between 2.8.21 and 2.14.21, for only $10! Remember, these $10 burrata pizza deals are only available for ONE WEEK, and can be devoured in our stores, for take out, or delivered to your door.

Enjoy this limited time Pizza Day at Russo's New York Pizzeria & Italian Kitchen before they're gone! Find a location near you at nypizzeria.com/locations and visit nypizzeria.info/promotions for promotion details. *At participating restaurants. See stores for details.

Chef Anthony Russo's Bio: The son of first-generation Italian immigrants, Anthony Russo, Russo's New York Pizzeria Founder and CEO, grew up in a New Jersey home where the kitchen was the center of family life. He learned to cook from relatives visiting from Sicily and Naples, and worked at his family's restaurant, Russo's Italian, at the Jersey Shore each summer.

The family relocated to Galveston, Texas in 1978, yet remained steadfast in their commitment to serving fine Italian cuisine no matter where they called home. Anthony's father opened Russo's Italian Restaurant, which quickly became a favorite among locals, and reinforced Anthony's passion for creating and serving homemade Italian fare.

In 1985, Anthony opened his first pizza restaurant, Russo's Pizza, when he was just 18 years old. In 1992, just seven years later, Anthony introduced his first Russo's New York Pizzeria in Houston, Texas, where using fresh, homemade ingredients and unique family recipes, became a model for success.

Fast forward to today and Russo's Restaurants is now a national and international franchisor of the casual dining brand Russo's New York Pizzeria. With its corporate office located in Houston, Texas - Russo's Restaurants has surpassed 50 locations with over ten more planned in 2020. Composed of a mix of corporate and franchised locations in Texas, Oklahoma, and Florida, Russo's has also entered international markets as well, with locations in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, Dubai, Abu Dhabi, and Sharjah, in the United Arab Emirates.

Chef Anthony Russo created Russo's Restaurants by applying his unique, family recipes featuring New York-style pizza, handcrafted pasta dishes, calzones, salads, sandwiches, soups and desserts. At its heart, Russo's Restaurants reflects Chef Anthony's commitment to his New York roots where food and family come first.

Russo's corporate support team is strong and collaborative with a franchisee-friendly corporate culture and is ready for expansion. What separates Russo's from the rest of the pizza industry is not only a great support team ready to tackle it all, but also the unique family recipes and fresh ingredients. With no additives or preservatives, Russo's New York Pizzeria & Italian Kitchen creates dishes from ingredients that are safe and reliable from trusted brands. Chef Russo adds, "Our mission statement is: 'If it isn't fresh, don't serve it.' That is the Russo family promise." To learn more about Russo's Franchise Opportunities, our menu, lunch specials, delivery, takeout, catering, or to order online, please visit www.russosfranchise.com .

SOURCE Russo’s New York Pizzeria & Italian Kitchen