New Business and Medical Office Park Breaks Ground on Johns Island

CHARLESTON, S.C., Oct. 9, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- EYC Companies, a 25-year veteran of real estate development and management based in the Carolinas, and development partner The Kalikow Group, a fourth-generation, New York-based company, has begun site work on The Exchange at Maybank. The Class A mixed-use commercial center will be located at the heart of a rapidly-emerging commercial corridor on Johns Island in the City of Charleston, South Carolina and will enjoy dual access from both Maybank Highway and Cane Slash Road.

The Exchange at Maybank The Exchange at Maybank

Just eight miles from downtown Charleston, The Exchange will have direct frontage on Maybank which generates 14,000 vehicles per day. It is a master-planned development with three phases: (1) 56,000 +/- SF of Medical Office space available in 5 buildings, anchored by a 24,000 SF, two-story flagship building; (2) 50,000 +/- SF of Flex / Office space in four buildings and (3) an additional 12,000 +/- SF of Flex / Office space in two buildings. Vertical construction will begin in mid-2021 on both the first and second phases. Suite sizes will start at +/- 1,500 SF.

"The Johns Island population has doubled in the past decade and it's becoming crucial for residents to have closer access to basic services," said Ellis Coleman, principal of EYC Companies. "They shouldn't have to leave the island to get medical care. And more available flex space means service providers won't have to constantly commute back and forth across the bridges."

For more information about leasing opportunities, contact NAI Charleston Commercial Real Estate brokers David Grubbs at [email protected], 843-814-6111 and Scott Peevy at [email protected], 843-637-1974.

About EYC Companies

EYC Companies is a privately held, vertically integrated real estate firm specializing in the development of residential and mixed-use communities. With over 25 years' experience, EYC has consistently delivered "best in class" properties in select and dynamic markets throughout the Southeast with a keen eye toward meeting and exceeding the evolving demands of an increasingly sophisticated customer. www.eyccompanies.com

About Kalikow Group

The Kalikow Group is a multi-faceted real estate organization focusing on joint venture equity financing, multifamily property management, and development and construction services. Over the past ten years, The Kalikow Group has invested more than $100 million in projects across the country and has total project capitalizations exceeding $1 billion.

Contact: Natalie Coleman – 843-588-5021 / [email protected]

SOURCE EYC Companies

Related Links

https://eyccompanies.com/

