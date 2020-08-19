New Business Book by Wall Street Journal Best Selling Author Allen F. Maxwell Helps Entrepreneurs win in Negotiating the System

SAN DIEGO, Aug. 19, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- People will find a more effective and successful way to navigate a broken American system with the 12 Rules of the System in WSJ and USA Today best-selling Author Allen Maxwell's book, "The System is Unforgiving: Play By The Rules and Win."

This memoir/business book will help ambitious baby boomers, Gen X and Gen Y answer such questions as:

How do I seek and identify mentors? How can I be flexible to change but stand my ground ethically? Why is it important to let others win? Why is it critical to not be too demanding? How can I be flexible to change but stand my ground ethically?

Author Allen F. Maxwell, raised on the streets of Philly and the backwoods of Georgia, knew to make a life for himself he had to leave. He spent twenty-two years stationed all around the world and reached the rank of a Chief Warrant Officer Three. He entered a new system as an Aero-Space Engineer at the Space and Naval Warfare Command in San Diego, CA. He now runs a successful defense contractor business which supports the federal government.

"The System is Unforgiving: Play by the Rules and Win" by Allen F. Maxwell is available in Print, Kindle and Nook on Amazon and BarnesandNoble.com through publisher A Story Inside Books. The book is 266 pages. The price is $14.99. ISBN: 173502421X. Marketed by Author's Unite.

Praise for Allen F. Maxwell and "The System is Unforgiving"

"Servant Leader, Guardian, Mentor, are my apt descriptors for Allen Maxwell! A truly ethical and moral leader, Allen is committed to providing his most valuable insights in his inspirational book in order to ease the journey for our next generation entering the work force! Allen's lessons learned are a must read for our youth and will provide a path for their success."

-Dr. Michael C. Bachmann, Rear Admiral, United States Navy (retired)

