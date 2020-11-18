New Business Strategies® Accelerates Momentum with New Clients

SCOTTS VALLEY, Calif., Nov. 18, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- New Business Strategies®, a global B2B marketing and customer experience consulting firm, part of NBS Consulting Group, Inc., announced a growing demand for its professional services. In the past quarter, notable client wins in the SaaS and enterprise technology markets include SmartForce® Technologies Inc., Landing AI, and Auth0.

The momentum comes from the need companies have to rapidly pivot and execute amid new Megatrends focused on customer-centricity, innovation, and new organizational and business models. In addition to serving several existing clients, new clients include:

SmartForce Technologies Inc ., a leader in insight-driven, crime reduction, law enforcement software,

., a leader in insight-driven, crime reduction, law enforcement software, Landing AI , AI-powered industrial computer vision applications, and

, AI-powered industrial computer vision applications, and Auth0, a leading platform to authenticate, authorize, and secure access for applications, devices, and users.

Tomorrow's leaders capitalize on today's market disruption by rethinking their business strategy; launching innovative cross-industry ecosystems; aligning their cultures and organizations to customers; and executing at lightning speed.

"Time is the new competitor, and speed is the new table stake," said Christine Crandell, President of New Business Strategies. "B2B companies in North America, Europe, and Australia come to us for help with strategy, future-casting, marketing, organizational alignment, and our stellar reputation for execution."

In other news, Peterborough and the Kawarthas Innovation Cluster in Peterborough, Ontario, Canada, recently asked Christine Crandell to be an Expert in Residence (ExIR). In addition to advising entrepreneurs, she will be conducting hands-on workshops as part of the Innovation Cluster's Women Breaking Barriers Acceleration Program . New Business Strategies has additionally agreed to become a Knowledge Partner .

"Three percent of global venture capital goes to women founders. Although growing, the amount of overlooked and unfunded innovation due to gender bias is breath-taking," shared James Crandell, Chairman of NBS Consulting Group. "Our support of the Innovation Cluster is one way we are working to change that statistic."

About New Business Strategies®

New Business Strategies is a customer experience and strategy professional services firm based in Silicon Valley helping organizations accelerate revenue by turning customer expectations into their biggest sales and brand differentiators. We serve North American, European, and Australian growth stage clients in high technology, SaaS, discrete manufacturing, and distribution industries. Visit us at http://www.NewBizS.com

