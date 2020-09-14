New "Butterfinger Investigators" Dedicated To Foiling The Hilarious Plans Of Butterfinger Thieves

Because families across the country have found that their Butterfinger bars "go missing" in the weeks leading up to Halloween, the BFI is on a mission to bring the sticky-fingered chocolate lovers to justice once and for all. Guilty parties and Butterfinger fans can aid the BFI in their quest by turning themselves in at ButterfingerCaseFiles.com for the chance to win $25,000.

Halloween: How To "Turn Yourself In" to the BFI and Win:

From September 14, – November 6, 2020, Butterfinger fans can visit BFI HQ at ButterfingerCaseFiles.com and enter the $25,000 sweepstakes.

Sign a digital "confession" for agents Hugh Dunnit and Ali Byes as entrance into the sweepstakes.

as entrance into the sweepstakes. Share the confession across Facebook and Twitter channels for additional chances to win.

Only consumers aged 18+ are eligible for entry. For full contest rules, please visit ButterfingerCaseFiles.com/rules.

