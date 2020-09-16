New C-Level Executives and Board of Directors Appointments for Maxeon Solar Technologies

SINGAPORE, Sept. 16, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Maxeon Solar Technologies, Ltd. (NASDAQ:MAXN), a global leader in solar innovation, today announced that Tiffany See and Lindsey Wiedmann have been respectively named Chief Human Resources Officer (CHRO) and Chief Legal Officer (CLO). The composition of the Board of Directors for Maxeon Solar Technologies has also been announced.

Key Executives Roles

Maxeon Solar Technologies strengthened its leadership team with the addition of two executive veterans with track records of success in their respective areas of competence:

An experienced human resources leader, in her new position as CHRO Tiffany See will lead the company's worldwide human resources organization and will be responsible for driving the global talent and diversity strategies. Ms. See is joining from BHP, a global resources company. Prior to BHP, she was Executive Director, Human Resources ( Asia ), for Dell Technologies, where she spent 17 years in a variety of Human Resources leadership positions.





), for Dell Technologies, where she spent 17 years in a variety of Human Resources leadership positions. Former General Counsel, Global Projects, Transactions and Operations at SunPower Corporation, Lindsey Wiedmann supported the solar residential, commercial and large-scale power plant business units globally with legal teams in France , Mexico and the United States . Ms. Wiedmann was also the lead SunPower attorney for 8point3 Energy Partners LP's initial public offering in 2015 and nearly three years of acquisitions and operational activity as a public company. In her new position as Chief Legal Officer, she will oversee the company's worldwide legal affairs and will manage the sustainability team.

"We are delighted to have both Lindsey and Tiffany join the leadership team of Maxeon. Lindsey brings a deep knowledge and understanding of the solar industry at a global scale, and is a critical addition as we rapidly build our presence in the large scale solar market. Given the depth and breadth of Maxeon's global footprint, Tiffany brings great experience in managing our growing workforce, especially as we strengthen our team to feed the increasing supply and demand for our industry-leading solar products," said Jeff Waters, CEO of Maxeon Solar Technologies. "Both have a proven track record in managing international groups, deep expertise in their respective areas, and a focus on strategic clarity and operational excellence."

Ms. Wiedmann and Ms. See will be based at Maxeon's new headquarters in Singapore.

Board Of Directors

In addition, Maxeon Solar Technologies is very pleased to announce its members of its Board of Directors, consisting of ten directors. The board members bring considerable industry experience in both the selling and producing of solar energy, as well as broad and deep public board experience. The board includes three independent directors – Mr. Kevin Kennedy, Mr. Donald Colvin, Mr. Chee Keong Yap; three designees from Total S.E. – Mr. Lee Young, Mr. Erick Chabanne, Mr. Rémi Bourgeois; three designees from Tianjin Zhonghuan Semiconductor Co., Ltd. (TZS) – Mr. Shen Haoping, Ms. Zhang Changxu, Mr. Wang Yan; and Maxeon's Chief Executive Officer Jeff Waters.

Biographies of the Board of Directors members are available on the Maxeon Corporate Website, at https://www.maxeon.com/company/board-of-directors.

About Maxeon Solar Technologies

Maxeon Solar Technologies (NASDAQ: MAXN) is Powering Positive Change™. Headquartered in Singapore, Maxeon designs and sells SunPower brand solar panels across more than 100 countries and is the leader in solar innovation with access to over 900 patents and two best-in-class solar panel product lines. With operations in Africa, Asia, Oceania, Europe and Mexico, Maxeon products span the global rooftop and solar power plant markets through a network of more than 1,100 trusted partners and distributors. A pioneer in sustainable solar manufacturing, Maxeon leverages a 35-year history in the solar industry and numerous awards for its technology. For more information about how Maxeon is Powering Positive Change™ visit us at www.maxeon.com, on LinkedIn and on Twitter @maxeonsolar.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, including, but not limited to, statements regarding our future plans and areas of focus, our positioning for future success following the spin-off, our future business plans, and our expectations for technology collaboration. These forward-looking statements are based on our current assumptions, expectations and beliefs and involve substantial risks and uncertainties that may cause results, performance or achievement to materially differ from those expressed or implied by these forward-looking statements. A detailed discussion of these factors and other risks that affect our business is included in filings we make with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) from time to time, including our most recent report on Form 20-F, as amended, particularly under the heading "Risk Factors." Copies of these filings are available online from the SEC or on the SEC Filings section of our Investor Relations website at www.maxeon.com/investor-relations. All forward-looking statements in this press release are based on information currently available to us, and we assume no obligation to update these forward-looking statements in light of new information or future events.

