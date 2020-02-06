New C4® Smart Energy Unlocks SuperBrain Performance

While C4 is perhaps best known for powering physical performance, Smart Energy brings the brand's innovation and performance expertise to bear on the cognitive realm. The formula is built on Cognizin®, a patented and clinically studied form of citicoline, that supports mental focus, attention, and recall. (Among other clinically studied benefits, Cognizin® increases brain energy and accelerates the formation of brain membranes in healthy adults, and improves attentional performance in healthy adult women.)

To deliver C4's signature explosive energy, Smart Energy also features InnovaTea®, a naturally derived caffeine made from fermented green tea leaves, plus N-acetyl L-tyrosine for additional cognitive and mood support.

The 16-ounce C4 Smart Energy launches this week in 3,500 GNC stores nationwide. Smart Energy is also available in gyms and health clubs through Europa Sports. The SuperBrain beverage will soon be on shelf at major grocery outlets like Walmart and sold in multiple convenience locations via strategic distribution partners like Big Geyser in New York.

Aaron Heidebreicht, VP of FDMC & Specialty North America for C4's parent company, Nutrabolt, had this to say about the launch: "Targeting above-the-neck performance, C4 Smart Energy gives us permission to bring authentic performance energy to a new audience while delivering expanded usage occasions that benefit our heritage consumer. Our launch partnership with GNC is a testament to our 10 years of performance energy expertise and credibility, and a clear signal that customers are seeking functional energy in all aspects of their life, both mental and physical."

