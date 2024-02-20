NEW CABINETRY BRAND, ISLA PORTER, TO OFFICIALLY LAUNCH THIS SPRING

Powerful AI Technology Paired With Forward Design Delivers Convenient Kitchen Design & Premium Millwork to Designers & Homeowners

NEW YORK, Feb. 20, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Isla Porter , a custom kitchen cabinetry company rooted in high-tech and high-design, announces its plan to launch this spring 2024, setting a new standard in the kitchen and bath industry. Through an exclusive partnership with leading AI innovators, the process of creating the perfect kitchen will reach new heights in terms of personalization, convenience, and design.

Isla Porter Founders, Emily Arthur and Sharon Dranko

Founded and led by CEO, Sharon Dranko, and CCO, Emily Arthur, who met while working at one of the country's most respected home retailers, the two have over 30 years of experience designing, selling, and merchandising billions of dollars worth of product. Isla Porter is a culmination of their extensive experience, unique vision, and forward-thinking approach towards the use of innovative digital technology in interior design, with an immediate focus on elevating the kitchen cabinetry industry.

"Our inspiration for Isla Porter stemmed from our own renovation experiences and the desire to inject more innovation, simplicity, and excitement into the kitchen design process, while providing a premium product and a premium experience," said Sharon Dranko, CEO. "With a digital-first approach and human touch, we hope to bridge the gap between legacy standards of craftsmanship and today's modern world through technology and design innovation."

Created with designers and homeowners in mind, Isla Porter works hand in hand with clients as they embark on the journey to realize their dream kitchen. Via the dedicated app, users initiate their design process with a scan of their space, complete a detailed questionnaire outlining preferences and requirements, and gain access to AI-optimized floor plans that are perfectly measured to 1/16th of an inch.

To provide an even further customized experience, a selection of more than 20 door styles, 70 finishes, and on-trend final touches are available to choose from to make the space unique. Isla Porter's offerings also include everything from range hoods and mantles to multiple styles of decorative end panels and trim. For additional customization, cabinetry can be color matched to any paint swatch provided. Unique cut outs and inserts including reeded glass and caning round out the offerings.

"We've created an exciting, premium cabinetry line, that is highly customizable, to meet a range of aesthetics," says Emily Arthur, CCO. "The goal of our inaugural collection is to provide homeowners and designers alike all of the elements they need to create the kitchen of their dreams, and to allow designers to get back to the fun part of creating inspired spaces by harnessing the power of AI to do the heavy lift on the technical end."

Isla Porter's commitment to personalized service is underscored by its human touch. Dedicated team members are on hand to guide designers and homeowners from the initial kitchen scan to the delivery of pre-assembled cabinetry 14 weeks later, ensuring that every detail reflects the end users' distinctive style and use case.

"We are thrilled to be introducing Isla Porter to the design industry," said Nancy Tsuei, Board Member and Executive Advisor. "From the inception of the brand, it has been clear that Isla Porter is more than just cabinetry design; it will reimagine and revolutionize the way designers work. Sharon and Emily's passion and innovative approach were apparent in every step of the process and it's been an honor to support and guide them on this journey."

For more information about Isla Porter, to receive updates on the official launch happening later this spring, and to inquire about using their services, please visit islaporter.com and follow along on social @theislaporter .

About Isla Porter

Founded in 2024 by design industry veterans, Isla Porter is the future of custom luxury cabinetry and millwork. We take a fresh, digital-first, approach to renovation, pairing forward design with powerful AI technology to create a more convenient and beautiful home renovation process for designers and homeowners alike. Think of us as your 'reno secret weapon', freeing up time and energy to help you work smarter (not harder) on your next design project.

