New CAIR 'Bias Brief' Shows 10,015 Anti-Muslim Incidents Since 2014

WASHINGTON, Sept. 16, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The Council on American-Islamic Relations (CAIR), the nation's largest Muslim civil rights and advocacy organization, today released a groundbreaking third-quarter report, called "The Bias Brief," which recorded a total of 10,015 anti-Muslim bias incidents since 2014.

CAIR's New Report: The Bias Brief: Trump's Impact on Anti-Muslim Bias

http://www.islamophobia.org/articles/262-the-bias-brief-trump-s-impact-on-anti-muslim-bias.html

CAIR's Bias Brief provides the most detailed information to date on the trend in anti-Muslim bias incidents from 2014 through June of 2019. The report details the most frequent types of bias incidents and outlines the discriminatory and unconstitutional nature of the government watchlist.

[NOTE: Earlier this month, CAIR announced a major victory in its challenge to the federal government's terror watchlist in Elhady v. Kable (E.D.Va.).]

SEE: CAIR to Announce 'Complete Victory' in Constitutional Challenge to Federal Terror Watchlist

https://www.cair.com/cair_to_announce_complete_victory_in_constitutional_challenge_to_federal_terror_watchlist

According to the report, "Not only did the number of bias incidents increase, the violent nature of the incidents also jumped. From 2014 through June of 2019, CAIR chapters across the country recorded a total of 1,164 anti-Muslim hate crimes including physical assault and property damage. Like total bias incidents, reported hate crimes against the American Muslim community spiked after the 2015 entry of Donald Trump into the presidential elections."

The report also states, "The most frequent type of abuse, aggregated from 2014 through June of 2019, was harassment, defined as unwanted, unwelcomed and uninvited conduct which annoys, demeans, or offends the target and results in a hostile environment for the target. This was closely followed by employment discrimination."

"This report documents the prevalence and severity of the disturbing rise in the number of anti-Muslim bias incidents," said CAIR National Research and Advocacy Manager Zainab Arain. "While various studies have pointed to the rise in bias incidents since the 2016 presidential election, this report shows the most recent data on bias incidents targeting the American Muslim community."

Highlights from the report:

The highest spike in bias incidents occurred in 2017 with 2,599 incidents, a 94 percent jump over 2014 levels. This can be attributed to the Muslim Ban Executive Order, which was signed within the first 10 days of the Trump presidency.

2014 levels. This can be attributed to the Muslim Ban Executive Order, which was signed within the first 10 days of the Trump presidency. In the first half of 2019, CAIR recorded 759 anti-Muslim bias incidents.

The overall trend in federal agency-instigated incidents demonstrates that the FBI is the most common federal government agency for which American Muslims report acts of bias, accounting for almost half of the total number of cases: 1,177 total bias incidents .

. CAIR chapters recorded 506 anti-mosque incidents from 2014 through June of 2019. Of this total, the highest recorded type of incidents - at 148 - were a result of damage, destruction, or vandalism to mosque property.

Community members are urged to report any bias incidents to police and to CAIR's Civil Rights Department at 202-742-6420 and civilrights@cair.comor by filing a report at: http://www.cair.com/report

CAIR's app shares critical "know your rights" information and simplifies the process of reporting hate crimes and bias incidents. CAIR urges American Muslims and members of other minority groups to download the app and utilize this resource to stay informed and empowered.

For a quick download of CAIR's civil rights app, click here: http://www.cair.com/app

CAIR is America's largest Muslim civil liberties and advocacy organization. Its mission is to enhance understanding of Islam, protect civil rights, promote justice, and empower American Muslims.

La misión de CAIR es proteger las libertades civiles, mejorar la comprensión del Islam, promover la justicia, y empoderar a los musulmanes en los Estados Unidos.

CONTACT: CAIR National Research and Advocacy Director Abbas Barzegar, 202-742-6413, abarzegar@cair.com; CAIR National Research and Advocacy Manager Zainab Arain, 202-742-6410, zarain@cair.com; CAIR National Communications Director Ibrahim Hooper, 202-744-7726, ihooper@cair.com; CAIR Communications Coordinator Ayan Ajeen, aajeen@cair.com

SOURCE Council on American-Islamic Relations (CAIR)

Related Links

http://www.cair.com

