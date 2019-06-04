New CAIS Advisory Council Members Bring Insights to Advisor Usage of Alternative Investments

NEW YORK, June 4, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- CAIS, the leading financial technology platform connecting financial advisors with alternative investments, announced today the addition of three industry thought leaders to its CAIS Advisory Council. Jennie Sowers from Kore Private Wealth, Jonathan Lee from The Colony Group, and Cara Williams from Mercer bring their expertise to improve alternative investment access, education and execution in the independent advisor community.

The CAIS Advisory Council consists of over 20 executives from firms including Barron's top-ranked registered investment advisors (RIAs), leading independent broker-dealers, custodians, technologists and other key participants of the independent wealth management community.

"The CAIS Advisory Council is advancing the solutions needed to increase adoption of alternative investments while strengthening our overall alignment with the independent wealth community," said CAIS Founder and CEO Matt Brown.

Jennie Sowers is a Partner at Kore Private Wealth, where she focuses on building the business and client relationships, while especially supporting female clients to empower them in their financial lives.

Kore Private Wealth is considered one of the largest advisory groups to have broken away from a wirehouse. "We learned a lot with our transition to independence, including the challenges of maintaining a robust alternative investment program. I look forward to bringing that experience to the Advisory Council," stated Sowers.

Jonathan Lee is Director of Private Strategies and Principal at The Colony Group, where he is responsible for the firm's hedge fund, private equity, real estate, infrastructure and other non-public investments.

"The CAIS Advisory Council's role is to look down the road and help steer a course to meet advisors' future needs," said Lee. "As The Colony Group has evolved, we have continued to give prominence to the dynamic needs of our advisors, and, by extension, to our clients, particularly with regard to private investments. I am glad to be able to bring that experience to CAIS."

Cara Williams is Global Leader for Financial Intermediaries and Family Offices at Mercer and works with Mercer's When Women Thrive platform, focusing on improving financial outcomes for women and parity for women in financial services.

"CAIS has been a valuable partner of Mercer for the past decade. I am pleased to contribute my understandings on how to improve the independent wealth community's access to alternative investments," explained Williams.

About CAIS

CAIS is the premier financial technology platform, providing independent financial advisors with access to top-tier managers of specialized investment products in the multi-trillion dollar independent wealth channel. CAIS offers streamlined execution for an expanding list of alternative investment funds and products. CAIS complements its fund offerings with independent due diligence provided by Mercer. CAIS is an NFA member with securities offered through CAIS Capital LLC, member FINRA , SIPC . For more information about CAIS, visit https://www.caisgroup.com/

