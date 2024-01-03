New Cake & Arrow Report Explores the Impact of Climate Change on Homeownership and What the Insurance Can Do to Cultivate Climate Resilience Among Policyholders

News provided by

Cake & Arrow

03 Jan, 2024, 08:41 ET

NEW YORK, Jan. 3, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Climate change has been on our collective radar for decades. But only in recent years has it come to be seen as an existential threat— not only to our planet and the people who live on it, but more specifically to the insurance industry, which exists to protect individuals from unexpected emergencies and damage to their property, homes, bodies, and more— all which are at greater risk due to climate change. How can the insurance industry meet the needs of the moment for its policyholders while still protecting its bottom line?

Continue Reading
Shifting Ground: Climate Change & Homeowners Insurance
Shifting Ground: Climate Change & Homeowners Insurance

Today, Cake & Arrow, a UX Design and Product Innovation agency for the insurance industry, published a new report based on qualitative research conducted with homeowners from across the country who have been impacted by climate change. The report digs into how homeowners perceive risks related to climate change, what role they expect insurance to play in protecting them, and puts forward opportunities for insurance and principles for the industry at large regarding how to better support homeowners in this new climate reality and cultivate climate resilience.

"For too long the insurance industry has conceived of homeowners insurance as simply a matter of covering claims," explained Josh Levine, Cake & Arrow founder and CEO. "But in the new climate reality, in which climate-related disasters are no longer the exception but the norm, homeownership is changing. Homeowners are looking for a partner, not just to cover them in case something happens to their home, but to help them better mitigate the risks of climate change in the first place–long before a claim is filed. So much of the industry conversation right now is focused on risk mitigation for the insurance industry, not its customers, when in fact, the industry is missing an important opportunity to work with homeowners to make them 'better risks," which, if they can succeed, will be a win-win for the industry and its policyholders."

For more homeowner stories, insights from our research, and tangible opportunities for the insurance industry to better support homeowners through climate change, download the full report: https://go.cakeandarrow.com/climate-change-and-homeowners-insurance

About Cake & Arrow

UX Design and Product Innovation for Insurance. At Cake & Arrow, we believe empathy sparks opportunity. Our human-centered design approach helps carriers, distributors, and service providers create breakthrough digital experiences that drive results. For more than 20 years, we've helped the insurance industry make buying, selling, and servicing insurance better for everyone, by design.

Founded in 2002, Cake & Arrow has partnered with leading Fortune 500 companies including MetLife, Citigroup, Travelers, Chubb, and The General as well as recognized leaders in retail including Bose, Lowe's, KIND snacks, and Saks Fifth Avenue.

Media Contact:

Emily Cardineau
212-598-2800
[email protected] 

SOURCE Cake & Arrow

Also from this source

In a New Cake & Arrow Study, 12 Working-aged Adults Across America Share How Insurance is Doing Little to Alleviate Their Financial Anxieties. Instead, They Are Relying on Themselves.

In a New Cake & Arrow Study, 12 Working-aged Adults Across America Share How Insurance is Doing Little to Alleviate Their Financial Anxieties. Instead, They Are Relying on Themselves.

With near record-high inflation, ballooning interest rates, rumblings of layoffs, and a recession that may or may not be looming, there are plenty of ...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Image1

Insurance

Image1

Banking & Financial Services

Image1

Surveys, Polls and Research

News Releases in Similar Topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.