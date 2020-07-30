New CalCPA Chair to Prioritize Making Connections, Building Relationships and Finding New Opportunities Among CPAs

BURLINGAME, Calif., July 30, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Jolene N. Fraser, CPA, a forensic accounting expert, was inaugurated today as the new chair of the CalCPA Board of Directors during CalCPA's virtual Annual Members' Meeting. Fraser will focus on the core mission of CalCPA to promote growth and prosperity for every member - and that of the profession. Making connections and building relationships among California CPAs will underpin Fraser's strategic platform during her 2020-21 tenure as chair. CalCPA is the nation's largest state CPA society.

"With every storm cloud like the current pandemic, there's a silver lining … an opportunity out of the challenge," said Fraser. "For California CPAs, our silver lining is the new opportunity for us to connect, learn and grow stronger together. CalCPA will continue to explore innovative opportunities that deepen our connections in meaningful ways, and I look forward to sharing our progress with you in the coming year."

"Jolene's depth of experience as a CPA, business executive and active, engaged member and volunteer leader of CalCPA, gives her the requisite skills to lead our profession during these challenging times," said Anthony Pugliese, CPA, CGMA, CITP, President and CEO of CalCPA. "Jolene will continue our efforts to find the silver lining and help members find opportunity and community as they help to rebuild our economy."

Several CalCPA programs are designed to help Fraser deliver on her strategy this year, including:

Forge Stronger Connection Between CalCPA, Chapters and members: CalCPA has begun quarterly, virtual meetings with Chapter leadership, the first of which resulted in numerous innovative ideas. In addition, CalCPA is also introducing enhancements to our impactful technical committees while strengthening deeper connections between Chapters and the members they serve.

Launch CalCPA Connect Platform: Members will have access to virtual hubs of information, education, and resources that bring members together in tight-knit communities around shared interests such as Tax or Managing and Accounting Practice. Through the CalCPA Connect Platform, members will be able to interact with state leaders and each other to share insights and experiences.

Expand 'Conversations and Coffee' Programs: Newly launched, Conversations and Coffee offers CalCPA members an ongoing opportunity to come together in intimate smaller online groups to discuss and share opportunities, challenges and best practices with each other.

Build a More Diverse, Equitable and Inclusive Environment for All Members:

In the coming months, CalCPA will be working work with a broad array of members, partners and staff to identify best practices, meaningful metrics, and impactful programs to help achieve this goal.

Fraser said that through meaningful and actionable efforts like these, even in an environment in which we can only meet online, the profession will persevere and turn any challenges into opportunity – their silver lining.

Fraser previously served as first vice chair of the CalCPA board of directors, and is Managing Director in the Forensic, Litigation & Valuation Services Group of EisnerAmper's Sacramento office. With more than 20 years of public accounting and consulting services experience, Jolene specializes in forensic accounting, providing consulting services and expert testimony. She often testifies in matters involving professional standards applicable to CPAs, computation of economic damages in commercial litigation matters, and fraud investigations across a wide variety of industries.

Prior to joining the firm, Fraser was a Principal in Ueltzen & Company, specializing in forensic accounting and forensic technology services. Her background also includes audit experience at Reznick Group as well as Deloitte.

Fraser is also a member of the American Institute of Certified Public Accountants (AICPA). Fraser previously served as President and Treasurer of the nonprofit organization, Teaching Everyone Animals Matter (TEAM), and serves on the American River College (ARC) Accounting Advisory Committee.

About CalCPA

CalCPA traces its heritage to 1903 when the California State Society of Certified Public Accountants was organized. In 1909, it merged with two other state CPA associations to form CalCPA. CalCPA serves more than 43,000 members in public practice, private industry, academia and government, and has 14 chapters across California. CalCPA also offers more than 1,400 live courses, conferences, webcasts and on-demand self-study courses annually. More information is available online.

