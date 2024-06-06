New California Addiction Treatment Facility Opens in Huntington Beach

HUNTINGTON BEACH, Calif., June 6, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- California Addiction Treatment, an addiction treatment center in Orange County officially opened its doors on January 26, 2024, and is now accepting admissions for patients in need of treatment for substance use and mental illness.

"We are thrilled to announce the opening of our new detox facility in Huntington Beach," says CEO Paul Samson. "Our goal is to bring state of the art treatment modalities to the community in which we operate." CEO Paul Samson has been a pillar of the SUD and MH treatment field for over 10 years. "A vision for serving the community and offering easily accessible, high-quality substance use disorder treatment is what is driving this endeavor."

At the facility, they're certified for 16 beds, sub-acute detox and residential. They are state licensed, IMS Certified, and JCAHO Accredited. California Addiction Treatment is designed to suit a variety of needs with a patient-centered mindset.

Their focus is on healing the whole person from the disease of addiction. Opening this facility is inspired by an observed need for ethical and effective substance use disorder treatment facilities in the Orange County, California area.

They offer evidence-based and holistic treatment options which include individual therapy, group therapy, cognitive-behavioral therapy, dialectical behavior therapy, motivational interviewing, trauma-informed therapy, and medication assisted treatment at a residential level.

They understand addiction affects individuals physically, emotionally, and mentally. As a result, they've discovered that integrating psychotherapy, psychiatry, case management, and holistic modalities have been effective in treating co-occurring disorders and revealing underlying causes.

Their highly experienced and licensed staff provides the complete continuum of care aimed to exceed patients' expectations. They strive to meet the patient where they are and provide them with the tools to reach their highest potential.

Their mission statement is, "We want to make your experience memorable and safe so you can improve and remain in recovery for years to come. Our team commits to being uncompromising in our ethical treatment of both patients and staff – even if at the expense of the bottom line."

California Addiction Treatment works with most major health insurance carriers. For those who may be uninsured, they offer flexible and reasonable self-pay options.

They aim to make the admission process as efficient as possible for their patients. Those interested can reach out today at (844)453-6988 or on the website at www.californiaaddictiontreatment.com .

Paul Samson

Chief Executive Officer

213.800.5711

California Addiction Treatment

[email protected]

SOURCE California Addiction Treatment