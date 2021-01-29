New California Class Action Lawsuit Against Robinhood Alleges that Online Brokerage "Switched Sides" and "Sacrificed" Main Street Investors in Favor of Wall Street

New California Class Action Lawsuit Against Robinhood Alleges Online Brokerage "Sacrificed" Main Street Investors Tweet this

According to the lawsuit, "Robinhood, famous as the champion of the small retail investor(…) Switched sides." The complaint further states that "Robinhood acted contrary to the interests of its clients and anointed itself as the overlord of the free market, opting to damage its clients in favor of its own financial interests and the interests of other market participants, many of whom had interests directly adverse to Robinhood's clients." The suit asserts causes of action for Breach of Fiduciary Duty, Negligence and Unfair Business Practices, among others.

The case is Gossett, et al. v. Robinhood Financial, LLC, et al Case No. 21-cv-00837. The Plaintiffs are represented by Maurice Pessah of Pessah Law Group, PC (PLG) and Stuart Chelin of Chelin Law Firm, two Los Angeles based law firms.

If you believe you have suffered losses due to Robinhood's actions, or for other inquiries, please contact:

[email protected]; [email protected]

SOURCE Pessah Law Group

Related Links

http://pessahgroup.com/

