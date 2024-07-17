New California Law Aims to Address Teacher Shortage by Easing Entry into Credential Programs

SACRAMENTO, Calif., July 17, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The California Commission on Teacher Credentialing is optimistic that a new state law intended to address the teacher shortage will help eliminate barriers to the profession and attract more prospective educators into classrooms.

Senate Bill 153, signed by Governor Gavin Newsom on June 29, 2024, and effective immediately, allows for a qualifying bachelor's degree or higher in any subject to be all that is needed for an individual to demonstrate basic skills required for admission to most teacher preparation programs.

This means that if an applicant holds a bachelor's degree or higher from a regionally accredited institution of higher education, teacher preparation programs will no longer need to verify demonstrated competence in reading, writing, and mathematics through any other options, including passing the California Basic Skills Examination for Teachers (CBEST) or performing a transcript review.

"This change in state educator preparation policy represents a major shift that will benefit the vast majority of prospective educators in California," said Mary Vixie Sandy, executive director, California Commission on Teacher Credentialing.

"Now is a great time for anyone with a qualifying bachelor's degree or higher who has considered teaching to take the next step to pursue their passion for education and apply to one of the state's many accredited teacher preparation programs."

The Commission's recent teacher supply annual report to the Legislature tracked an 11.2 % year-over-year decrease in the number of new teaching credentials issued between 2021-22 and 2022-23. In the most recent 2022-23 fiscal year data, there were 14,636 new teaching credentials issued compared to 16,484 the previous year.

"The CSU greatly appreciates the state's decision to recognize the bachelor's degree as demonstration of basic skills competence for educator credentials," said Commissioner Shireen Pavri, assistant vice chancellor of the Educator and Leadership Program at California State University.

"We believe this is exactly the right move toward reducing barriers for those considering teaching, counseling, and other education professions in California."

The State of California has provided approximately $1.6 billion since 2016-17 to address the teacher shortage.

The 2022-23 state budget funded eight career counselors staffed at the Commission on Teacher Credentialing to provide one-on-one assistance to anyone interested in becoming an educator.

These experienced staff members serve as career guidance counselors, credential experts, subject matter experts, and resource specialists for individuals seeking to make the transition into a PK-12 educational career.

The Commission on Teacher Credentialing offers the following resources for those interested in pursuing a teaching credential:

Roadmap to Teaching

Career Counselor Appointment Request

Approved Teacher Preparation Programs

Funding Your Future in Teaching

For additional information on how to become an educator in California, contact [email protected].

The California Commission on Teacher Credentialing is an agency in the Executive Branch of California State Government. It was created in 1970 by the Ryan Act and is the oldest of the autonomous state standards boards in the nation. The major purpose of the agency is to serve as a state standards board for educator preparation for the public schools of California, the licensing and credentialing of professional educators in the State, the enforcement of professional practices of educators, and the discipline of credential holders in the State of California.

SOURCE California Commission on Teacher Credentialing