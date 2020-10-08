New California Local Beef Directory Links Consumers with Beef Producers in Their Area

ROCKLIN, Calif., Oct. 8, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- It's no secret that in the months since the current global pandemic began, many people have changed the way they think about, purchase, prepare and consume food. Questions about where food comes from that were part of the conversation before COVID-19 have now assumed new importance in the minds of many consumers, particularly in California. And when it comes to beef, the idea of knowing your steak's path from pasture to plate has become more and more top-of-mind for some.

Grilled Top Round Steak with Parmesan Asparagus, courtesy of BeefItsWhatsForDinner.com.

Those California shoppers looking to find a local resource for purchasing beef now have an online tool to navigate the process, thanks to the launch of the California Local Beef Directory. Created by the California Beef Council (CBC), the directory is available at CalBeef.org and provides an easy-to-use resource for those interested in purchasing beef directly from California's ranchers.

"Even though the COVID-19 pandemic has been impacting all of us for several months now, many of the ranchers and beef producers we work with have indicated they are continuing to see increased demand for their direct-to-consumer sales," notes CBC Executive Director Bill Dale. "With this renewed interest in purchasing food locally, it made sense for the California Beef Council to provide a tool that helps shoppers navigate the buying process and build a connection with beef ranchers in their area."

California beef producers proudly raise some of the world's highest quality beef in a responsible and sustainable manner, and now beef lovers can connect with them easier than ever before. The directory not only provides contact information for ranchers selling beef directly to consumers, but also information about the type of beef produced, such as grass or grain finished, and how the beef is sold, whether it be individual cuts or larger half or whole shares. Also included are details about additional certifications each producer might have, such as Beef Quality Assurance, a program that trains farmers and ranchers on best practice cattle management techniques.

Beyond the producer details, the directory also provides information about how beef is raised, guidance on different beef cuts, recipe inspiration, and background on how much product to expect when purchasing a half or whole share of beef.

For consumers, it's a way to feel that much closer to understanding where their food comes from. For producers, it's a way to connect directly with consumers, perhaps answer some of their questions, and sell their beef directly to people in their own community. California beef producers interested in being included in the California Local Beef Directory can submit their details via the "Join Now" button on the CBC website's California Local Beef Directory page at CalBeef.org.

About the California Beef Council

The California Beef Council (CBC) was established in 1954 to serve as the promotion, research and education arm of the California beef industry, and is mandated by the California Food and Agriculture Code. The CBC's mission is to position the California beef industry for sustained beef demand growth through promotion, research and education. For more information, visit www.calbeef.org .

About the Beef Checkoff

The Beef Checkoff Program was established as part of the 1985 Farm Bill. The checkoff assesses $1 per head on the sale of live domestic and imported cattle, in addition to a comparable assessment on imported beef and beef products. States may retain up to 50 cents on the dollar and forward the other 50 cents per head to the Cattlemen's Beef Promotion and Research Board, which administers the national checkoff program, subject to USDA approval.

SOURCE California Beef Council

Related Links

http://www.calbeef.org

