New California Mandate to Boost Demand for Solar Roofing Products - Freedonia Analysis

CLEVELAND, May 10, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- The California Energy Commission's approval of an amendment to that state's building code requiring the use of solar installations on nearly all newly built single-family homes and condominiums is expected to play a key role in boosting demand for solar roofing products going forward. This amendment to the CALGreen building code, which was first announced in early 2018, calls for all new residences in the state to have roof-mount solar products to:

meet zero net energy standards – meaning that a residence must generate as much energy as it consumes

reduce the carbon emissions generated by the burning of fossil fuels that help contribute to global climate change

ease strains on the state's electrical grid – especially during periods of peak demand – by ensuring that residences will be able to generate electrical power

According to Freedonia Group analyst Matt Zielenski, demand for solar roofing products – such as those made by Tesla, GAF Materials, and CertainTeed – will see strong growth going forward as builders and contractors in California install these products on newly built homes. "Solar roofing products have several advantages over traditional roof-mount solar panels," says Zielenski.

One of these advantages is that they are more attractive than solar panels. Zielenski noted, "Most solar roofing products look like traditional roofing, such as asphalt shingles or roofing tiles. Their ability to 'blend in' with the rest of the structure can add to the curb appeal and value of a home."

Furthermore, solar roofing products can generate nearly as much electricity as roof-mount solar panels, offering homeowners the prospect of substantial long-term energy savings. As a result, US demand for solar roofing is projected to reach $2.2 billion in 2022, and continue to grow strongly through 2037.

For more information on the US solar roofing market, see new study Solar Roofing in the US by Application and Region. https://www.freedoniagroup.com/industry-study/solar-roofing-in-the-us-by-application-and-region-3616.htm

About The Freedonia Group – The Freedonia Group, a division of MarketResearch.com, is a leading international industrial research company publishing more than 100 studies annually. Since 1985 we have provided research to customers ranging in size from global conglomerates to one-person consulting firms. More than 90% of the industrial companies in the Fortune 500 use Freedonia Group research to help with their strategic planning. Each study includes product and market analyses and forecasts, in-depth discussions of important industry trends, and market share information. Studies can be purchased at www.freedoniagroup.com and are also available on www.marketresearch.com and www.profound.com.

Press Contact:

Corinne Gangloff

+1 440.684.9600

cgangloff@freedoniagroup.com

View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/new-california-mandate-to-boost-demand-for-solar-roofing-products--freedonia-analysis-300646693.html

SOURCE The Freedonia Group

Related Links

http://www.freedoniagroup.com/

