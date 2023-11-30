New California State University Northridge Study Finds Nearpeer Increased Matriculation, Retention And Equity Impact Gains Among Incoming First-Year and Transfer Students

The report shows the peer-to-peer platform lifted new enrollment by four percent overall; for Black students by nearly 17 percent

LOS ANGELES, Nov. 30, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- A new report released today from California State University, Northridge (CSUN) and Nearpeer details the impact on matriculation and retention of students using Nearpeer , the leading research-driven engagement platform that fosters belonging on campus. Notably, Black students who were offered Nearpeer to connect with others at CSUN were nearly 17 percent (17%) more likely to enroll, complete their first year, and return in Fall 2023 for the new academic year.

"At CSUN we were looking for innovative ways to ensure all students feel welcomed, included, and supported in their new college journey," said Dr. David Dufault-Hunter, associate vice president for enrollment services at CSUN. "The Nearpeer platform brings the CSUN community to students before they set foot on campus and serves as a critical resource to institutions who are focused on recruiting and retaining their students of all backgrounds. To see this platform increase Black student enrollment and retention by 17% is very significant for us."

CSUN is one of the 23 universities in the California State University system, which has more than 450,000 students and is the largest and most diverse public university system in the world. The university is committed to a culture of caring for its students and has more than 10 programs to support students' transition to college, such as summer orientation, peer mentoring, a mobile app and a host of population-specific programs for transfers, Black, undocumented, those with children and more.

CSUN partnered with Nearpeer to quickly launch a program in two weeks to incoming Fall 2022 students to improve the commitment of new students to enroll and persist by helping to create a sense of belonging early in the student journey. Nearpeer was designed to help college students engage with their peers to build a support network and establish closer connections to the campus. As a result, it was a priority for CSUN to specifically measure Nearpeer's impact among many other programs.

CSUN conducted a randomized, controlled trial (RCT) study, in which about 50 percent of 12,000 students were offered Nearpeer - and the rest were not offered the platform. Students using Nearpeer create a profile that captures their interests, previous institutions they attended, major, and other unique characteristics, such as affinities and alliances. The platform enables participants to find each other through an algorithm or via a manual search. Institutions can also create interest groups to further facilitate student connections.

The report compared the two groups using a number of different variables such as student type, ethnicity, and first-gen status. The findings show students who used the Nearpeer platform to develop peer relationships prior to and during their experience on campus were more likely to be enrolled on Fall census day (e.g. lower summer melt), but also to complete their first academic year (e.g. higher retention rate). Across the board, in addition to increased overall enrollment lift and student equity gains among incoming Black undergrads, the students offered Nearpeer had an eight percent (8%) higher enrollment among new transfer students and four percent (4%) among first-generation students.

"One of my friends I was transferring with was on Nearpeer, so I signed up too and connected with people with different interests. I met a cool group that I'm still friends with," said Blake Bringham, now a senior at CSUN based in Northbridge, CA. "Last semester, we were always hanging out after classes, and even had game night on Fridays in the apartment dorm. A lot of first year and transferring students are in the same boat as me and nervous about how to meet new people. Nearpeer helped alleviate my own anxiety and build a community campus!"

"Now more than ever, students from all backgrounds are looking for a postsecondary experience that both prepares them for their careers and provides a supportive environment for learning about themselves, those around them and the world," said Dustin Manocha, Founder and CEO of Nearpeer. "These findings underscore Nearpeer's mission to ensure all students develop a sense of belonging and confidence that they can succeed because they have all of the support - academically and socially - to thrive on campus and in life."

To learn more about Nearpeer, visit www.nearpeer.com .

About California State University Northridge

One of the largest universities in the country, California State University, Northridge (CSUN) is an urban, comprehensive university that delivers award-winning undergraduate and graduate programs to more than 36,000 students annually and counts more than 400,000 alumni who fuel the region's economy. Since its founding in 1958, CSUN has made a significant and long-term economic impact on California, generating nearly $1.9 billion in economic impact and nearly 12,000 jobs each year. CSUN is a Hispanic Serving Institution ranking amongst the top twenty in the nation in graduating Latinx students. More than 70 percent of CSUN students are first-generation college students, and 60 percent come from historically underrepresented groups. Money magazine consistently ranks CSUN among the nation's "most transformative" colleges for putting diverse students on the path to higher career earnings.

About Nearpeer

Founded in 2017, Nearpeer helps higher education institutions to improve student enrollment and persistence through its student platform that catalyzes meaningful connections and a sense of belonging throughout the postsecondary journey. Nearpeer's solutions serve higher education through partnerships with offices of enrollment and student affairs, as well as in service to international students, student government associations, and parents and families. To learn more, visit www.nearpeer.com .

