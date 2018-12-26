New Campaign Aimed at Keeping Owners of Abandoned Homes Out of Jail Begins Open Enrollment Today

The initiative aims to target owners of abandoned homes, sometimes called "zombie homes", many of whom often do not realize that, under Ohio law, owning an abandoned home can land a property owner in jail, subject them to a $10,000.00 fine, or cause the suspension of their driver's license.

The campaign targets approximately 5,000 Ohioans who own vacant, abandoned, or distressed homes in Cleveland, Akron, Canton, and Columbus. "First, we want property owners to understand that this is for real. Owning an abandoned house can lead you to the big house. Even if you've filed for bankruptcy, were previously in foreclosure on the home, or are listed in probate court documents as a responsible party for the property owner, you can still go jail. Second, these abandoned homes are destroying our communities and, if you own one of them, you are a part of the problem. We are now asking you to become a part of the solution," said Donald Postway, a spokesperson for the Project. "We have attorneys and caseworkers ready to assist for free and signing up online takes less than five minutes. You can also signup on Facebook or Twitter."

Last December, the Project's board approved funding to accept four hundred cases in 2019. As the Project estimates the four hundred people it will assist this year is far less than the number of people who will apply, homeowners are encouraged to move quickly.

Property owners can apply for assistance on the Project's website at http://www.ahponline.org by clicking the yellow "Start Here" button.

Since 2015. the Abandoned Homes Project has invigorated the conversion about changing the way local governments, community development organizations, and residents of urban and rural communities impacted by the abandoned homes crises can work together to solve this critical social issue. We are dedicated to fighting for fair and equal justice for defendants in Ohio's housing courts while simultaneously developing the technology platforms of tomorrow that will aid local governments in reducing the number of abandoned homes in our communities, reduce blight, and predict housing vacancies before they occur.

