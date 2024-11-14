New Campaign Aims to Improve Early Diagnosis and Treatment for People Living with Pulmonary Arterial Hypertension

American Lung Association launches campaign to improve lives of people living with pulmonary arterial hypertension

CHICAGO, Nov. 14, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Each year, 500 to 1,000 people in the U.S. are diagnosed with pulmonary arterial hypertension (PAH), a progressive and often under-detected disease. To address the significant impact of this disease and improve awareness and resources for those affected, the American Lung Association, with support from Merck, is launching a new educational campaign.

Pulmonary arterial hypertension (PAH) is a specific form of pulmonary hypertension, characterized by high blood pressure in the lungs due to obstruction in the small arteries. This progressive disease worsens over time, and its cause is often unknown. Approximately 15-20% of PAH cases are inherited. The condition is most prevalent among women aged 30-60 and disproportionately impacts Black and Hispanic women.

"PAH is a challenging disease that significantly impacts the lives of those who have it," said Harold Wimmer, President and CEO of the American Lung Association. "Through this campaign, we hope to improve awareness and understanding of PAH, promote early diagnosis, and provide valuable resources for patients and caregivers. Together, we can help those affected by PAH lead better, healthier lives."

Early stages of PAH may not present symptoms, making early detection challenging. As the disease advances, symptoms such as increased shortness of breath, fatigue, swelling in the feet and legs, dizziness, chest pain, heart palpitations, and bluish lips and fingers become more common. These symptoms are similar to those of other diseases, such as asthma or congestive heart failure, which can lead to misdiagnosis. On average, it takes over two years to receive an accurate PAH diagnosis.

While there is no cure for PAH, proper treatment can slow disease progression and improve quality of life. It is important to visit an accredited pulmonary hypertension center, or a specialist, to ensure you are on medications that specifically target and restore balance among three substances that are produced by your lungs that contribute to disease progression, thereby slowing the worsening of PAH. Additional treatments may include supplemental oxygen, pulmonary rehabilitation, and in severe cases, lung transplantation.

The new PAH Awareness campaign by the American Lung Association, with support from Merck, aims to raise awareness about the symptoms of PAH to help at-risk individuals receive a prompt and accurate diagnosis, and educate people with PAH and their caregivers about available treatments and ways to manage their symptoms.

For more information about PAH and the new awareness campaign, please visit Lung.org/PAH.

About the American Lung Association

The American Lung Association is the leading organization working to save lives by improving lung health and preventing lung disease through education, advocacy and research. The work of the American Lung Association is focused on four strategic imperatives: to defeat lung cancer; to champion clean air for all; to improve the quality of life for those with lung disease and their families; and to create a tobacco-free future. For more information about the American Lung Association, which has a 4-star rating from Charity Navigator and is a Platinum-Level GuideStar Member, call 1-800-LUNGUSA (1-800-586-4872) or visit: Lung.org. To support the work of the American Lung Association, find a local event at Lung.org/events.

This year, the American Lung Association is celebrating 120 years! Join us in our journey to champion lung health and help us celebrate 120 Years of Impact. Donate today at Lung.org/donate.

American Lung Association • 55 W. Wacker Drive, Suite 1150 • Chicago, IL 60601

1331 Pennsylvania Ave. NW, Ste. 1425 North • Washington, D.C. 20004

1-800-LUNGUSA (1-800-586-4872) Lung.org

CONTACT: Jill Dale | American Lung Association

P: 312-940-7001 M: 720-438-8289E: [email protected]

SOURCE American Lung Association