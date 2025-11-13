New Campaign, "Billionaires Eat First," Launches in Eight Cities

Effort Spotlights Trump and Congressional Republicans' Devastating SNAP Cuts After Giving Billionaires Massive Tax Breaks

WASHINGTON, Nov. 13, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Unrig Our Economy's new campaign, Billionaires Eat First , is launching nationwide to expose how Donald Trump and congressional Republicans are slashing food assistance for millions of low-income families, to pay for tax breaks for billionaires and the largest corporations. Through striking visuals, community activations, and public events, and by donating over 200,000 meals to local food banks, the campaign will spotlight the cruel and devastating impact of these cuts on children, seniors, veterans, and others in cities across America.

Local events will take place on the following dates:

Friday, November 14 — National Mall, Washington, D.C.

Friday, November 14 — Montgomery, Alabama

Saturday, November 15 — Charleston, West Virginia

Saturday, November 15 — Wilkes-Barre, Pennsylvania

Saturday, November 15 — Palmyra, Pennsylvania

Monday, November 17 — Baton Rouge, Louisiana

Wednesday, November 19 — Peekskill, New York

Saturday, November 22 — Phoenix, Arizona

The Billionaires Eat First campaign will feature visual displays, including truckloads and pallets of food donations, symbolizing the food assistance stripped away from millions of Americans. Each event will include remarks from local leaders, advocates, and families directly impacted by SNAP cuts, alongside volunteers distributing food to those in need. To learn more and get involved, Americans can visit kidsgohungry.com .

"Trump and congressional Republicans are taking food off the table for kids, seniors, and veterans, while families already struggle with high grocery costs. And they're doing this after giving Elon Musk, Jeff Bezos, and other billionaires a massive tax break. Families need to feed their loved ones; billionaires don't need yet another tax break. It's wrong," said Unrig Our Economy Campaign Director Leor Tal.

Donald Trump and Republicans in Congress tried to prevent 42 million Americans from receiving federal food aid during this government shutdown, just to score political points. Even after a federal court ordered him to restore SNAP funding, Trump refused to fund full benefits. In July, Trump and Republicans in Congress passed the Republican Tax Law, which slashed food assistance for millions of low-income families in order to give massive tax breaks to billionaires and the largest corporations.

Billionaires Eat First is a national awareness effort by Unrig Our Economy, in partnership with local groups, to highlight the real-world consequences of Republicans' SNAP cuts and their broader economic plan that prioritizes the wealthy over working families. The campaign calls on Americans, especially those in communities most affected, to speak out and demand restoration of critical food assistance for those struggling to put meals on the table.

Local and national press will be invited to cover the activations. To learn more about the campaign, please contact [email protected]

