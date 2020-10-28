New Campaign by National Police Support Fund to Reach 800,000 Supporters in Final Weeks Before Election

ALEXANDRIA, Va., Oct. 28, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- With just a few weeks to go until the election, the National Police Support Fund is launching a new effort to make sure that everyone who wants to support police can cast their ballot this fall.

National Police Support Fund is contacting more than 800,000 supporters across the U.S. to urge them to get to the polls on November 3, or vote early if voting in-person is not an option. The goal of the campaign is to encourage as many people as possible to show their support for police and politicians who are committed to upholding and defending the rule of law.

"While we knew that this would be an extremely important election year, we have also faced many unprecedented political and social events this year," said Executive Director Simon Lewis. "Police officers have been on the front lines in the midst of a global pandemic, been attacked and assaulted both on and off duty, and are currently facing riots and calls from activists to dismantle their departments."

"With only a few weeks before the election, it is more important than ever to activate our pro-police supporters across the country," continued Mr. Lewis. "National Police Support Fund will be engaging and activating hundreds of thousands of pro-police citizens in the coming weeks before the election on November 3rd."

National Police Support Fund is a national political organization that brings together Americans from all walks of life united under the banner of respect and support of our nation's law enforcement officers. National Police Support Fund is committed to promoting the interests and well-being of American police officers within the public policy process through grassroots political action. This grassroots movement is driven by everyday Americans who believe in supporting the rule of law and honoring the police officers who uphold and enforce it everyday.

National Police Support Fund is a national political organization organized under Section 527 of the IRS Tax Code. Contributions made to National Police Support Fund are not tax-deductible. Not authorized by any candidate or candidate's committee.

