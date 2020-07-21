New Campaign for Cove Home Security Uses Humor to Deliver Vital Message
The Release of Harmon Brothers "Sprint" Video Campaign--a New, Quickly-Executed Style of Ad Designed to Help Small Businesses Rapidly Grow Their Brand Campaigns--Delivers a Life-Saving Message in Uncertain Times Thanks to New Technology from Cove
Jul 21, 2020, 05:11 ET
PROVO, Utah, July 21, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Harmon Brothers, the Provo-based social media ad agency behind the greatest viral ad in internet history, has earned national headlines and over 1.5 billion views for its social blockbusters such as Squatty Potty, FiberFix, Chatbooks, Poo Pourri, Purple, and so many other hits. Today, Harmon Brothers introduced a campaign for a home emergency product that streamlines the relationship between families and first responders. Created for Cove, this new type of "Sprint" ad from Harmon Brothers—a quickly-executed video style designed to help small businesses rapidly grow sales with less emphasis on brand and world-building than their better-known "Hero" campaigns like Squatty Potty—features a brand-new technology called RapidSOS Coverage, a reporting system that emergency dispatchers estimate shortens response time by up to 3-4 minutes over older technologies.
"In our increasingly uncertain world, protecting your home is a priority, and it's serious business. We wanted to explain this new technology using our signature method. Make it approachable, make it digestible, and make it fun—especially this kind of subject matter. That's why we chose this vigilant mom character," said Daniel Harmon, Chief Creative Officer at Harmon Brothers.
"The ad communicates what every mom knows in her heart: that when it comes to raising kids, 3-4 minutes can be an eternity, and in a family emergency a quick response from first responders can literally mean lives saved."
The new Harmon Brothers' spot—9 Out Of 10 Dispatchers Recommend A Security System Has RapidSOS—promotes the benefit of RapidSOS Coverage, which is already seeing strong support from 911 dispatchers, with 9 out of 10 recommending using a security system that has RapidSOS. The quick response technology has been launched by Cove Security, a DIY, easy to install, professional-level home security system that also happens to be the #1 Customer rated home security system on Google.
Chief Creative Officer: Daniel Harmon
CEO: Benton Crane
Cast
Shae Robbins: Anna
Zach Atherton: Sale's Bro
Kaylie Harmon: Daughter
Crew
Creative Director: Kaitlin Snow Seamons
Director: Brandon Cummings
2nd CD: Shane Richard
Producer: Josh Stofferahn
Unit Production Manager: Tiffani Kirkham
1st AD: Keith Grover
PA / Craft: Adam Bohl
Production Designer: Ellie Weeks
Art Assistant: Elizabeth Leader
Ward/HMUA: Tayler Swensen
Sound: Jared Jaynes
Teleprompter: Stacia Barton
Script Supervisor: Kat Peterson
DP: Tyler Stevens
1st AC: Austin Haack
Gaffer: Ryan Hannah
Grip: Karl Danielson
Swing: Trenton Michael Davis
Public Health Safety Sup: Adriele Fugal
DIT: Zach Atherton
Post Production Supervisor: Nick Ritter
Editor: Nick Ritter
Graphic Designer: Nick Ritter
Character Illustrations: Carol Stevens
Animator: Nick Ritter
Animator: Jake Christensen
Sound Designer: Stephen Henderson
Aspect Ratio Conversions: Jake Christensen
ABOUT HARMON BROTHERS
Harmon Brothers is a Utah-based video ad agency behind the most viral ad in internet history. Since 2013, the company has created over 30 groundbreaking, distinctive social media spots, which collectively have over 1.5 billion views and helped drive over $350 million in sales.
SOURCE The Harmon Brothers