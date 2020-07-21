New Campaign for Cove Home Security Uses Humor to Deliver Vital Message

"In our increasingly uncertain world, protecting your home is a priority, and it's serious business. We wanted to explain this new technology using our signature method. Make it approachable, make it digestible, and make it fun—especially this kind of subject matter. That's why we chose this vigilant mom character," said Daniel Harmon, Chief Creative Officer at Harmon Brothers.

"The ad communicates what every mom knows in her heart: that when it comes to raising kids, 3-4 minutes can be an eternity, and in a family emergency a quick response from first responders can literally mean lives saved."

The new Harmon Brothers' spot— 9 Out Of 10 Dispatchers Recommend A Security System Has RapidSOS —promotes the benefit of RapidSOS Coverage, which is already seeing strong support from 911 dispatchers, with 9 out of 10 recommending using a security system that has RapidSOS. The quick response technology has been launched by Cove Security, a DIY, easy to install, professional-level home security system that also happens to be the #1 Customer rated home security system on Google.

Chief Creative Officer: Daniel Harmon

CEO: Benton Crane

Cast

Shae Robbins: Anna

Zach Atherton: Sale's Bro

Kaylie Harmon: Daughter

Crew

Creative Director: Kaitlin Snow Seamons

Director: Brandon Cummings

2nd CD: Shane Richard

Producer: Josh Stofferahn

Unit Production Manager: Tiffani Kirkham

1st AD: Keith Grover

PA / Craft: Adam Bohl

Production Designer: Ellie Weeks

Art Assistant: Elizabeth Leader

Ward/HMUA: Tayler Swensen

Sound: Jared Jaynes

Teleprompter: Stacia Barton

Script Supervisor: Kat Peterson

DP: Tyler Stevens

1st AC: Austin Haack

Gaffer: Ryan Hannah

Grip: Karl Danielson

Swing: Trenton Michael Davis

Public Health Safety Sup: Adriele Fugal

DIT: Zach Atherton

Post Production Supervisor: Nick Ritter

Editor: Nick Ritter

Graphic Designer: Nick Ritter

Character Illustrations: Carol Stevens

Animator: Nick Ritter

Animator: Jake Christensen

Sound Designer: Stephen Henderson

Aspect Ratio Conversions: Jake Christensen

ABOUT HARMON BROTHERS

Harmon Brothers is a Utah-based video ad agency behind the most viral ad in internet history. Since 2013, the company has created over 30 groundbreaking, distinctive social media spots, which collectively have over 1.5 billion views and helped drive over $350 million in sales.

