New Campaign from Agency Launches Today; Education Advocates Tell Candidates to #DoTheMath and Support Public Education Choice

Critical Swing States of Michigan, Pennsylvania, and Wisconsin Could Decide the 2024 Election— Families Demand Education Be Part of the Conversation

WASHINGTON, Oct. 15, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- #DoTheMath, a swing state-focused awareness campaign that aims to elevate public school choice in the final weeks of the election, launched today. Through television ads during CBS This Morning, a robust digital ad campaign and a social media campaign that elevates parent voice, education voters are urging candidates to recognize their power.

As the 2024 presidential election heats up, nearly every poll shows Vice President Kamala Harris and former President Donald Trump in a virtual dead heat in critical swing states like Michigan, Pennsylvania, and Wisconsin. However, neither candidate nor their campaigns are addressing one key constituency that could tip the scales—public education choice voters. And with just weeks to go until Election Day, that oversight may prove costly.

"While charter school families do not represent the full community of those who favor more options in public education, they are a strong part of the equation, and they are easy to count. With nearly 900,000 charter school students in swing states alone, and four million nationwide, candidates should take note," said Debbie Veney, founder and CEO, Agency. "Education voters have a track record of swinging elections, and there are certainly enough of them to make an impact on Nov. 5. Candidates looking to attract independents and swing voters should do the math: 40% of U.S. voters are K-12 parents. Parents are watching this election closely, and we are not hearing a lot on an issue that matters to us. It's time for candidates to speak up."

As ads launch in Wisconsin, Pennsylvania and Michigan, education advocates and supporters from critical swing states are taking to social media with #DoTheMath to spotlight the undeniable electoral impact of charter school families. Supporters will call on candidates to acknowledge the importance of public education choice policies and demand that education becomes a focal point of campaign conversations.

"The goal is clear: We want candidates to take us seriously," said Jay Artis-Wright, Executive Director, Freedom Coalition for Charter Schools (FCCS). "We want every candidate to go on the record and pledge their support for public school choice. I am tired of candidates getting elected and then forgetting who put them into office and what we care about. Black families overwhelmingly support public school choice." FCCS is a partner in the #DoTheMath campaign.

One City Advocates, another partner in the #DoTheMath campaign, is a nonpartisan organization that works to improve PreK to 16 education in Wisconsin through advocacy, public policy, collaboration, and community engagement. "As a parent, mentor, and education leader, I want the best possible education for my children and every child. I want them to have an education that inspires and prepares them to do good in the world, and to have the skills and desire to solve some of the world's greatest challenges," said Kaleem Caire, President, One City Advocates. "For many of us, that means having access to charter schools. It is frustrating to see candidates ignore something that matters so deeply to so many families. Our votes are tied to our children's futures, and we need leaders who will stand up for all forms of public education, not just one-size-fits-all solutions."

More than a dozen local and national partners, including Freedom Coalition for Charter Schools, One City Advocates, National Charter Collaborative, Educators for Excellence, Diverse Charter Schools Coalition and The Memphis Lift are participating in the campaign and urging candidates to put all public education policies on the table.

Agency analyzed swing state voting patterns from the 2020 presidential election and compared charter school enrollment data in each state. The data reveal a potential game-changer: in all seven swing states, there are enough charter school parents to swing the election. Further, a survey of parents from The Harris Poll shows 82% of parents are willing to vote outside their party based on a candidate's stance on education. In an election where margins are tight, candidates would do well to appeal to this powerful and untapped voting bloc: charter school families.

"Candidates are missing a huge opportunity. Education voters may be the key to winning this election," said Veney. "With so many parents willing to swing their votes to the candidate to who supports choice in public education, it's odd that no one is courting them and trying to appeal to voters who could determine the outcome of the election."

The number of charter school students—and by extension, their voting parents—far exceeds the slim margins that decided the last presidential election. For instance, Pennsylvania has nearly 164,000 charter school students, while only 81,000 votes separated the two candidates in 2020. A similar story plays out across other swing states, with charter school families standing as a critical voting bloc:

Pennsylvania : 81,000 votes decided the last election; 163,372 charter school students.

: 81,000 votes decided the last election; 163,372 charter school students. Michigan : 150,000 votes decided the last election; 150,000 charter school students.

: 150,000 votes decided the last election; 150,000 charter school students. Wisconsin : 20,000 votes decided the last election; nearly 50,000 charter school students.

: 20,000 votes decided the last election; nearly 50,000 charter school students. Arizona : 10,000 votes decided the last election; 231,000 charter school students.

: 10,000 votes decided the last election; 231,000 charter school students. Georgia : 12,000 votes decided the last election; 72,000 charter school students.

: 12,000 votes decided the last election; 72,000 charter school students. Nevada : 34,000 votes decided the last election; 64,000 charter school students.

: 34,000 votes decided the last election; 64,000 charter school students. North Carolina : 75,000 votes decided the last election; 131,000 charter school students.

Agency is a new concept: a mission-driven nonprofit approach to strategic communications, community organizing and advocacy power that focuses on providing the very best talent, resources, tools and capacity to education advocates and nonprofit partners who are improving access to public education options. We measure our success by public impact rather than our bottom line. We are the voice for choice in public education.

