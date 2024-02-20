New Campaign From the American Society of Radiologic Technologists Advocates for Profession to "Be Seen"

Featuring actor Michael Benzaia, the campaign is focused on raising awareness of medical imaging and radiation therapy professionals

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M., Feb. 20, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The American Society of Radiologic Technologists (ASRT) launched its "Be Seen" campaign today to raise public awareness about the crucial role medical imaging and radiation therapy professionals play in patient diagnosis, intervention and treatment.

To highlight the profession, ASRT has partnered with medical imaging professional and actor, Michael Benzaia. Outside of Michael's work as a radiographer (x-ray) and computed tomography (CT) technologist, he's also known for his on-screen medical professional roles in shows like "General Hospital," "How to Get Away with Murder," "Law & Order" and "The Blacklist."

"My journey into the world of radiography started at 12 years old from a deeply personal place - accompanying my mother to medical appointments during her battle, which she sadly lost, with breast cancer. Her passing sparked my passion for the medical field and encouraged me to pursue my dreams as an actor," said Benzaia. "To bring authenticity to my roles, I draw upon my real-life experiences, and I'm thrilled to be using my voice for this campaign highlighting the vital role of medical imaging and radiation therapy in patient care."

"Health care wouldn't be the same without medical imaging and radiation therapy professionals, but they often fail to receive the recognition they deserve," said Dr. Melissa Pergola, ASRT CEO and Executive Director. "That's why Danny Gonzales, ASRT chair of the Board and past president, championed this campaign to raise their visibility."

The campaign includes:

An awareness video featuring Benzaia;

Social and digital media content to bolster the campaign's reach;

A website highlighting: Medical imaging and radiation therapy professionals' role performing medical imaging procedures like mammograms and x-rays, administering radiation therapy to treat cancer and other diseases and operating high-tech health care equipment; Their role in diagnosis, intervention and treatment; Patient perspectives and information about ASRT membership and the ASRT Foundation.



You can watch and share the video at www.asrt.org/BeSeen .

The mission of the American Society of Radiologic Technologists is to advance and elevate the medical imaging and radiation therapy profession and to enhance the quality and safety of patient care.

