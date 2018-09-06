New Campaign Highlights Importance of Managing Urinary Tract Infections (UTIs) with Fewer Antibiotics

The digitally-led campaign, featuring the website NoMoreUTIs.com, aims to empower women and healthcare providers to break the cycle of treat and repeat with antibiotics, and puts UTI prevention front and center.

The timing is important given the growing concerns surrounding the overuse of antibiotics and soaring rates of resistance that threaten the ability of healthcare providers to combat infections. Antibiotic resistance rates in E. coli, the most common bacteria associated with UTIs, are rapidly rising according to the World Health Organization. Recent guidelines by the FDA discourage the use of certain antibiotic drug classes for UTIs, citing their severe and life-threatening adverse effects.

"We are committed to women's health and believe it is important to provide a resource about UTIs that will tackle common misinformation and unwarranted stigma in an approachable way," said Terri Jackson Wade, CEO, Trophikos. "Our goal is to encourage informed discussions between patients and their healthcare providers regarding the importance of prevention and reducing antibiotic dependence."

The NoMoreUTIs.com site arms women and healthcare providers with resources designed to inspire self-care, empower women to be proactive when it comes to urinary tract health, and educate on the long-term effects of antibiotics.

Healthcare providers can request a UTI prevention kit which includes clinic posters, brochures, videos and more. Patients can access facts sheets, self-care tips and tools that shed light on UTI prevention and the issues surrounding antibiotic overuse and resistance.

"While essential for UTI treatment, using antibiotics long-term for prevention is not an ideal option. With a focus on UTI education and preventive measures, we can help empower women and decrease the use of antibiotics," Wade concluded.

The No More UTIs movement and website are brought to you by ellura, a medical-grade urinary tract supplement that protects women from harmful bacteria that can lead to UTIs. Backed by a robust portfolio of clinical research and trusted by thousands of women and healthcare providers, ellura is committed to urinary tract health education and scientific discovery.

