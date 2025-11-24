New Canaan Pediatric Dentistry Launches Redesigned Website and Welcomes Dr. Michaela Matos

NEW CANAAN, Conn., Nov. 18, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- New Canaan Pediatric Dentistry today announced the launch of its redesigned website, https://www.newcanaanpediatricdentistry.com , created to help local families easily explore the practice's full range of pediatric dental services and its child-centered philosophy of care. The updated site highlights the practice's comprehensive services, welcoming environment, and long-standing ties to the New Canaan community.

The new website marks an exciting period of growth for the locally owned pediatric dental practice, which serves children and teens throughout Fairfield County. With an updated design and intuitive navigation, the site helps parents understand what to expect at every stage of their child's dental development and how the team creates a calm, positive experience during each visit.

New Canaan Pediatric Dentistry has been built around the fabric of the town and its families. The practice emphasizes a conservative, prevention-first approach that focuses on each child's comfort, confidence, and long-term oral health. Its mission is to treat every child as the most important person in the room while providing modern, high-quality pediatric dental care.

The office is known as a friendly, engaging environment where staff members build lasting relationships with patients and families. From the front desk to the clinical team, every visit is designed to be positive, educational, and even fun. Board-certified and board-eligible pediatric specialists, state-of-the-art equipment, and digital systems all support that level of care.

"In designing our new website, we wanted it to reflect the same warmth, professionalism, and child-centered care families experience in our office," said Anna Simonis, DDS, owner of New Canaan Pediatric Dentistry. "Parents can now easily explore our services, meet our team, and learn how we partner with them to support healthy smiles from the very first visit."

As part of this next chapter, New Canaan Pediatric Dentistry is pleased to welcome Dr. Michaela Matos to the practice. Dr. Matos is a board-eligible pediatric dentist who is passionate about helping children build lifelong healthy habits and positive associations with dental care. A proud Connecticut native, she completed both her undergraduate education and dental training at the University of Connecticut, where she developed a strong foundation in science and a special interest in working with children.

Following dental school, Dr. Matos completed a two-year pediatric dental residency at Connecticut Children's Hospital in partnership with the University of Connecticut. During residency, she received advanced training in behavior management, dental trauma, and the care of children with special health needs. This experience allows her to tailor treatment plans to each child's developmental stage, comfort level, and unique medical history.

Dr. Matos believes that a positive dental experience early in life can set the tone for a lifetime of confident, healthy smiles. With a gentle and patient-centered approach, she strives to make every visit feel safe, supportive, and encouraging for both young children and teens. Outside of the office, she enjoys gardening and cooking and brings that same thoughtful, nurturing spirit into her work with families.

The addition of Dr. Matos further strengthens a team deeply invested in the New Canaan community. Dr. Simonis, a board-certified pediatric dentist, has served the area for years and has helped grow the practice into one of the town's leading pediatric dental homes. She is actively involved with local organizations, including serving on the Board for New Canaan Daycare Center and on the Advisory Board for New Canaan Cares, reflecting the practice's commitment to children's wellbeing both inside and outside the office.

The clinical and administrative staff at New Canaan Pediatric Dentistry share in that commitment. Team members are carefully trained in child-friendly communication, behavior guidance, and age-appropriate education, all with the goal of helping families feel welcomed and supported. From greeting patients to celebrating dental milestones, the team works together to make each visit a positive experience.

New Canaan Pediatric Dentistry provides a full suite of pediatric services, including:

Preventive and diagnostic care such as cleanings, exams, and fluoride treatments

Restorative dentistry including composite white fillings, nerve treatment for primary teeth, and extractions

Cosmetic options for children and teens, including cosmetic bonding and white fillings, with limited whitening when appropriate

Interceptive orthodontic services such as space maintenance, habit appliances, and referrals to trusted orthodontists

Comfort-focused dentistry with local anesthesia, nitrous oxide, and kid-friendly distractions including TVs in every room

Special needs dentistry with customized treatment plans and a supportive environment for children with unique healthcare needs

Emergency dental care for unexpected pediatric dental issues

About New Canaan Pediatric Dentistry

New Canaan Pediatric Dentistry provides compassionate, high-quality dental care for children and teens in New Canaan and surrounding communities. The practice combines advanced pediatric dental training, modern technology, and a warm, relationship-based approach to create a welcoming dental home for growing smiles.

Families interested in learning more or scheduling an appointment can visit https://www.newcanaanpediatricdentistry.com or call the office at 203-594-9500. The practice is located at 65 Locust Ave, Suite 10, New Canaan, CT 06840.

