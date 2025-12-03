New Canaan Society Experiences Resurgence of Growth, Expands Outreach with Innovative Initiatives Under New CEO James Ackerman

NEW YORK, Dec. 3, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The New Canaan Society (NCS), a national organization of men dedicated to growing in faith, family, and character, is experiencing a significant resurgence, with 54 active chapters and 18 in development across the country. Under the leadership of James J. Ackerman, an experienced turnaround CEO, NCS is expanding its outreach through innovative initiatives, including virtual chapter meetings, a digital tool kit for chapters, and an online speakers bureau.

"We're thrilled to see the growth and momentum of NCS," said Dr. Chip Roper, Chairman of the NCS Board. "For over 30 years, we've been building a national movement of men – honest, faith-driven, doing life together – to become better husbands, fathers, friends, and leaders."

Ackerman, who became President and CEO of NCS in July 2025, brings extensive experience to his new role. His career spans over thirty years, with significant leadership roles in media, technology, and non-profit sectors. He previously served as a turnaround CEO of Prison Fellowship, led the strategic sale of Broadway Systems to Sintec Media, and, as CEO of Documentary Channel, supervised its sale to Participant Media, achieving a 19X return for preferred shareholders. He has also held senior roles at OpenTV, British Interactive Broadcasting, A&E Television Networks, and Grey Advertising. Originally from Los Angeles, he divides his time between NYC and South Carolina. James, a U.S. Coast Guard veteran, is married to Martha and the father of grown children, Holden and Lily.

"NCS is addressing a critical need in the lives of men of all ages," Mr. Ackerman notes. "Too many men walk through life isolated. Success on the outside, but silently struggling inside. At NCS, masks come off and truth gets told."

To support recent growth, NCS has scheduled a Chapter Leadership Retreat in Orlando on February 27th – March 1st, featuring prominent speakers and an interactive panel discussion on launching and growing an NCS chapter.

NCS is a unique organization that brings men together in friendship and faith, encouraging them to become better versions of themselves. "We are not a church group or a men's Bible study," says James Ackerman. "We are more like a men's faith movement, with a culture that greatly values good humor and having fun."

For media inquiries, contact: Jerry Boak – [email protected]

SOURCE New Canaan Society