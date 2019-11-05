New Cancer Book by Lymphoma Survivor Ross Suozzi Helps Patients and Caregivers Live with Purpose

PHOENIX, Nov. 5, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Over a period of 8 years, three of four members of the Suozzi family received cancer diagnoses and treatment. In a book that tells the harrowing story of his own diagnosis and treatment alongside his wife's and his eldest son's battles with cancer, Ross Suozzi encourages readers to see that a truly successful treatment comes from actively plotting a positive and flexible approach to each day. Suozzi focuses readers on what matters most: experiences that give life meaning and purpose.

Ross Suozzi Cancer: It’s Not A Death Sentence: The Story Of Three Family Members And Their Fight To Defeat Cancer

"The doctors and nurses weren't there to give us special attention, coach us, or teach us everything we needed to know to survive each day, and they were most definitely not there to help us think about becoming and staying happy. They were working to keep our bodies alive, but it was up to each of us to keep our lives going."

Suozzi draws from his experiences to help individuals and families answer questions that aren't often raised by medical professionals or by recovery-focused cancer memoirs:

What can I do to lower anxiety and boost my overall well-being during treatment?

How can I clearly communicate my needs to my family and caregivers?

Should I trust my medical team?

Will I have to give up my savings to go through treatment?

How do I navigate my options for pain management?

Suozzi speaks to the unique concerns of both patients and caregivers and focuses on the physical, social, and emotional obstacles that arise in light of a cancer diagnosis.

Ross Suozzi is the co-founder of Peaks Athletic Club in Fountain Hills, Arizona and is a cancer survivor, along with his wife Corinna and oldest son Lorenzo.

To receive an editorial review copy, email: 228429@email4pr.com

For more information, visit: canceritsnotadeathsentence.com

The book is available for purchase at: Amazon.com

Reporters can schedule an interview with the author by sending email to: 228429@email4pr.com

TITLE: Cancer: It's Not A Death Sentence: The Story Of Three Family Members And Their Fight To Defeat Cancer

ISBN: 978-1949639971

Pub Date: September 24, 2019

Author: Ross Suozzi

Publisher: IngramSpark

Price: $19.99 Hardcover

Number of pages: 166

Format: print, ebook, audiobook

Media Contact:

ROSS SUOZZI

480-816-3348

228429@email4pr.com

canceritsnotadeathsentence.com

High-res cover art and author portrait available at canceritsnotadeathsentence.com

SOURCE Ross Suozzi