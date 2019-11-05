New Cancer Book by Lymphoma Survivor Ross Suozzi Helps Patients and Caregivers Live with Purpose
Nov 05, 2019, 08:33 ET
PHOENIX, Nov. 5, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Over a period of 8 years, three of four members of the Suozzi family received cancer diagnoses and treatment. In a book that tells the harrowing story of his own diagnosis and treatment alongside his wife's and his eldest son's battles with cancer, Ross Suozzi encourages readers to see that a truly successful treatment comes from actively plotting a positive and flexible approach to each day. Suozzi focuses readers on what matters most: experiences that give life meaning and purpose.
"The doctors and nurses weren't there to give us special attention, coach us, or teach us everything we needed to know to survive each day, and they were most definitely not there to help us think about becoming and staying happy. They were working to keep our bodies alive, but it was up to each of us to keep our lives going."
Suozzi draws from his experiences to help individuals and families answer questions that aren't often raised by medical professionals or by recovery-focused cancer memoirs:
What can I do to lower anxiety and boost my overall well-being during treatment?
How can I clearly communicate my needs to my family and caregivers?
Should I trust my medical team?
Will I have to give up my savings to go through treatment?
How do I navigate my options for pain management?
Suozzi speaks to the unique concerns of both patients and caregivers and focuses on the physical, social, and emotional obstacles that arise in light of a cancer diagnosis.
Ross Suozzi is the co-founder of Peaks Athletic Club in Fountain Hills, Arizona and is a cancer survivor, along with his wife Corinna and oldest son Lorenzo.
TITLE: Cancer: It's Not A Death Sentence: The Story Of Three Family Members And Their Fight To Defeat Cancer
ISBN: 978-1949639971
Pub Date: September 24, 2019
Author: Ross Suozzi
Publisher: IngramSpark
Price: $19.99 Hardcover
Number of pages: 166
Format: print, ebook, audiobook
