New Candidate Match™ Solution from Dice Leverages Proprietary Matching Algorithms to Speed Recruiting Tech Talent

NEW YORK, May 29, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- DHI Group, Inc. (NYSE: DHX) announced today that Dice, its leading career site for technology professionals, has launched their latest innovation, Candidate Match™, a powerful tool that uses intelligent automation and machine learning to surface the most qualified candidates for tech jobs.

"Our Candidate Match solution is tailor-made for tech, using our robust understanding of the technology marketplace and the needs of both professionals and recruiters," said Art Zeile, President and CEO of DHI Group, Inc., parent company of Dice. "Our proprietary skills data model and taxonomy, Knowledge Graph™, uses sophisticated algorithms to uncover interrelationships among skills to provide the most relevant recommendations to employers hiring tech talent. It's another step demonstrating Dice's commitment to developing best-in-class matching algorithms to make recruiting top candidates easier."

A competitive differentiator

Candidate Match…

Goes beyond traditional keyword matching by looking at job and candidate data to provide the best match.

Allows recruiters to sort applicants by match within five classification levels, while many competitive services offer only one or two levels of classification.

Learns by leveraging the input and expertise of tech recruiters, HR professionals, tech professionals, and tech hiring managers to continuously improve the outcomes of its machine learning algorithm.

Intelligent automation results in better matches and removes unconscious bias

Candidate Match assigns a match level to each applicant, which helps recruiters quickly assess an applicant's fit to a job posting, allowing recruiters to focus on engaging the most qualified candidates first. This solution also ensures equal consideration - every application is run through the screening process. Candidate Match highlights the most suitable candidates by assessing skills as well as past, current, and desired titles, with a client's job posting.

Gives time back to recruiters to hire

Candidate Match automates one of the most time-consuming and tedious steps in the hiring process – sifting through resumes to find qualified candidates. By closing the knowledge gap between recruiters and tech hiring managers, Candidate Match helps recruiters assess an applicant's qualifications with the proficiency of a tech-specific hiring manager.

To learn more, visit: https://www.dice.com/products/candidate-match/

About DHI Group, Inc.

DHI Group, Inc. is a leading provider of data, insights and employment connections through our specialized services for technology professionals and other select online communities. Our mission is to empower tech professionals and organizations to compete and win through expert insights and relevant employment connections. Employers and recruiters use our websites and services to source, hire and connect with the most qualified and highly-skilled tech professionals, while professionals use our websites and services to find ideal employment opportunities, relevant job advice and tailored career-related data. For over 25 years, we have built our Company on providing employers and professionals with career connections, news, tools and information. Today, we serve multiple markets located throughout North America, Europe, the Middle East and the Asia Pacific region.

