New Candies Distributed by 619 Dulceria Wholesale Are Flying Off the Shelves - Find Out More

SAN DIEGO, April 22, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- 619 Dulceria Wholesale, the eminent Mexican candy wholesaler offering over 100 different top-quality products, proudly presents two new sensational additions to their lineup: Skittles Fruit Drinks and Sow Good Candy. These delectable treats are quickly becoming customer favorites and are in high demand, so don't miss out!

Introducing the Skittles Fruit Drinks, an explosion of fruity goodness in every sip! These refreshing beverages are a perfect harmony of sweetness and tartness, capturing the essence of your beloved Skittles candies. Available in Original, Tropical, Wild Berry, and Sour flavors, these drinks promise to tantalize your taste buds with each flavorful variant.

The Sow Good Candy is a revelation in freeze-dried confections — crunchy, dried, and bursting with flavor. Indulge in a wide array of flavors such as Sweet Geeks, Peach Perfect, Sour Bites, Crunchy Crocs, Rainbow Bites, and more. 619 Dulceria Wholesale even offers Sow Good Candy freeze-dried ice cream sandwiches for a unique and delightful treat.

"The response to our new candies has been overwhelming," said the owner of 619 Dulceria Wholesale while sharing a heartwarming anecdote about the new candies' popularity. "During a recent delivery to a local gas station, customers eagerly snatched up the new products moments after they hit the shelves!"

To ensure you don't miss out on these sought-after candies, sign up for their email list to receive timely updates on product availability. Treat yourself to the joy of Skittles Fruit Drinks and Sow Good Candy from 619 Dulceria Wholesale today!

Browse the newest and best candy at 619 Dulceria Wholesale and sign up for their email list at www.dulceriawholesale.com .

About 619 Dulceria Wholesale

619 Dulceria Wholesale is no stranger to delighting customers with their vast selection of premium candies sourced from around the world. Their commitment to quality and variety sets them apart in the industry, offering quick shipping, same-day shipping within a 50-mile radius, and free shipping on orders over $100. Their motto, "Unwrap Happiness," resonates with customers seeking an array of options to satisfy their candy cravings.

