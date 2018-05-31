New Canon Full-Frame Cinema Camera To Be Showcased At Cine Gear Expo 2018

Visitors to the Canon booth will have the opportunity to experience the full range of Canon Cinema cameras and lenses, 4K reference displays, and DSLR cameras and lenses, including the recently announced EOS C700 FF Cinema Camera. Available in EF or PL mount, the EOS C700 FF features a 5.9K full-frame sensor with built-in anamorphic de-squeeze capabilities and RAW capture. The camera will be on display paired with the CN-E20mm T1.5 LF F lens, the latest addition to Canon's line of CN-E prime lenses. Canon's newest 4K HDR reference display, the 24-inch DP-V2421, will also be available for hands-on demonstrations, showcasing on-set HDR functionality.

Cine Gear attendees will be able to learn more about Canon's CarePAK PRO Extended Service Plan, which recently expanded to include professional video and cinema products. Canon CarePAK PRO offers coverage from accidental damage such as drops, spills and power surges, protecting customer investments from unforeseen repair costs and excessive downtime. Conditions and restrictions apply*.

In addition to showcasing products and professional service and support offerings, Canon will host a series of panel discussions and educational seminars. On Saturday, attendees** will have the opportunity to see the new EOS C700 FF in action with a screening of Dishful of Dollars, a short film directed by Nigel Dick and shot by Nancy Schreiber, ASC. The full panel schedule is as follows:

Friday, June 1

2:30-3:15 pm

Screening Room 5

Choosing Between Full Frame And Super 35mm: A Hands-On Image Characteristics Comparison for Cinematographers

Instructor: Loren Simons, Sr. Engineer, Field Applications, Canon U.S.A.

Friday, June 1

5:30-6:30 pm

Paramount Theater

Options in Optics

Moderator: Tim Smith, Sr. Film and Television Advisor, Canon U.S.A.

Panelists:

Daniel Levin ( Inside the FBI )

( ) Claudia Raschke ( RBG, The Price of Everything )

( ) Steven Poster (The Boor, Amityville : The Awakening)

Saturday, June 2

4:30-5:30 pm

Paramount Theater

Dishful of Dollars – In-depth with the EOS C700 Full Frame

Moderator: Tim Smith, Sr. Film and Television Advisor, Canon U.S.A.

Panelists:

Nancy Schreiber , ASC (Director of Photography)

, ASC (Director of Photography) Nigel Dick (Director)

(Director) Gunnar Mortensen (1st AC)

(1st AC) Loren Simons (Sr. Engineer, Field Applications, Canon U.S.A. )

