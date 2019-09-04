New Canon imageCLASS Laser Printers Deliver Workflow Efficiency and Enhanced Security for Small Businesses

MELVILLE, N.Y., Sept. 4, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- To enhance and expand upon the company's current laser lineup, Canon U.S.A., Inc., a leader in digital imaging solutions, announces the addition of four new imageCLASS black-and-white laser printers. Designed for small businesses, these new models deliver upon market demands for ease of use, workflow efficiency and device security.

The new imageCLASS MF448dw/MF445dw (up to 40-page per minute black-and-white multifunction printers) and imageCLASS LBP227dw/LBP226dw (up to 40-page per minute black-and-white single function printers) increase and improve Canon's device offering in its mid-range imageCLASS printer assortment. The MF448dw/MF445dw and LBP227dw utilize Canon's Application Library device platform, helping to create a customizable experience for small business professionals in a variety of industries, including healthcare, finance, hospitality and government. These models build upon the platform capability of their predecessors with new features such as:

Language: To provide ease of use for multi-language environments, as well as to support the needs of international clients in verticals like hospitality, this function provides users the ability to change the language on the device user interface conveniently through the push of a button.

Name and Scan*: Ideal for businesses like law firms where searching for documents can be cumbersome, through this function, users can assign a name (keyword, ID, date & time) to a sent file and easily sort it into the appropriate storage location, making it easier to retrieve important files.

Built with device security in mind, and to help prevent against malicious access to critical information, all four new models add the ability to perform a verify system at startup process. This helps to verify the validity of the device firmware and Application Library platform** and helps prevent unauthorized modifications.

"Canon is a company built on innovation, and we are proud to continue our dedication to delivering solutions designed to directly meet the diverse needs of our customers through the expansion of our imageCLASS printer line," says Shinichi Yoshida, executive vice president and general manager, Canon U.S.A. Inc. "Intended for small businesses, these models offer features designed to improve productivity and efficiency for busy professionals, while valuing the importance of device security."

Time is of the essence for small business professionals, making it easy to forget simple tasks like purchasing new toner cartridge supplies. To avoid last-minute emergencies, Canon offers its optional Auto Replenish Service on the MF445dw and LBP226dw models. Users who sign up for this subscription program will automatically receive toner cartridges, which are shipped directly to the user when the printer sends an alert that toner is running low.

The MF448dw/MF445dw models offer a three-year standard limited warranty via Canon's 100% U.S.-based service and support network, adding additional peace of mind for small businesses.

The new imageCLASS MF445dw and LBP226dw are available through the Canon Online Store, as well as authorized retailers and resellers for purchase immediately. The imageCLASS MF448dw and LBP227dw will be available through authorized resellers immediately.

For more information, visit www.usa.canon.com/imageCLASS.

Specifications and availability subject to change without notice.

* Supported by MF448dw and MF445dw.

** In case of LBP226dw, which does not support Application Library, Verify System at Startup verifies the validity of the device firmware from unauthorized modifications.

