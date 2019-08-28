New Canon RF Mount Lenses Bring Optical Excellence To Pro And Advanced Amateur Photographers

"As the emergence of mirrorless cameras continue accelerating the market and with Canon's deeply rooted heritage in optics, we are excited to expand the lens offerings and acquiesce the needs of EOS R users," said Kazuto Ogawa, president and chief operating officer, Canon U.S.A., Inc. "The technical improvements and features within these new RF lenses are needed to drive the market forward."

RF15-35mm F2.8 L IS USM

As Canon's first F2.8 wide zoom lens equipped with IS for full-frame with a CIPA standard of five stops, the RF15-35mm F2.8 L IS USM lens is furnished with edge-to-edge sharpness throughout the zoom range to capture clear images with high image clarity from the center of the image throughout the entire focal range. Speaking of focal range, the RF15-35mm is an ultra wide range that allows for broader photographic expression with more emphasis on perspective. Other components include:

High Image quality has been achieved due to the large diameter mount and shorter back focus of the EOS R system.

Total size of the lens is equivalent to the existing EF lens, but allows for IS, wider field of view and the control ring indicative of the RF lenses.

Drip and dust resistant and ideal for landscape, architecture, nature, sports and portrait photography needs.

RF24-70mm F2.8 L IS USM

Created for a wide range of shooting scenarios from street scene snapshots to movie shooting, the RF24-70mm F2.8 L IS USM lens remains portable while equipped with IS. Other components include:

Equivalent to the size of the EF counterpart but with Image Stabilization.

High speed and high precision Nano USM motor for accurate, silent focus operation for stills and moving shooting.

Takes moving shooting into account with focus breathing suppression during manual focus operation, sensitivity setting during MF operation, usage of the focus ring is adjustable and customization of the control ring to assign aperture, shutter speed, ISO speed and exposure compensation as desired.

Free Firmware Update

In addition, a new, free downloadable firmware update will be released in late September for the EOS R system. Those interested can download the update for their respective system via the EOS R and EOS RP support pages. The update will improve three main functions:

Eye detection AF

AF frame display delay

Subject identification

The firmware update aims to add detection of the subject's eye when the subject is at a distance, improve overall AF frame tracking for moving subjects, as well as improve initial subject recognition and start tracking when subjects are at a distance.

Pricing and Availability

The Canon RF15-35mm F2.8 L IS USM and RF24-70mm F2.8 L IS USM lenses are both scheduled to be available in late September 2019 for an estimated retail price of $2,299.00* each. To complete the trinity of F2.8 lenses, the RF70-200mm F2.8 L IS USM lens is scheduled to be shipping within the second half of 2019 – stay tuned! For additional information, please visit, usa.canon.com.

