New capacity helps eliminate bottleneck for COVID-19 vaccines

UPPSALA, Sweden, Aug. 16, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Biotage is one of the few companies offering a complete solution and ready to go, off-the-shelf products for the purification of large scale lipids, used in mRNA vaccine development and production. Expanding its production capacity of large-scale flash columns by 300 per cent, Biotage is now helping pharmaceutical companies and contract manufacturers' scale up lipid production for COVID-19 vaccines. A new, bespoke production facility is now operational at the Biotage site in Cardiff, UK.

"Our customers needed to manufacture their products on a significantly larger scale, and we were able to invest in an expansion of our existing production facilities to support their requirements. We were very pleased to be able to deliver this expansion in just over four months in order to meet the needs of present and potential new clients", comments Anders Wikström, EVP Operations of Biotage.

The availability of raw materials for mRNA vaccine production has been a major bottleneck as the lipids that were needed for new LNP (Lipid Nano Particles formulations used in mRNA vaccines) were not previously available on the scale needed to produce billions of doses of vaccine globally. The rapid development of a scalable and reliable route into commercial production of these lipids has been made possible with the aid of Biotage's flash purification platforms, systems and expertise.

The newly opened production facility will enable Biotage to meet the increase in demand for this vital market segment, without any disruption to existing clients already producing APIs, fine chemicals, natural products or in other markets.

"This initiative is an example of how Biotage has a positive impact on society in line with our ethos HumanKind Unlimited. At the same time, it proves that we have a keen ear to our customers' needs and have built an organization capable of moving quickly to meet new demand in rapidly growing niche markets within the pharmaceutical industry", says Tomas Blomquist, CEO and President of Biotage.

This information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact persons set out above, at 11:00 CET on August 16, 2021.

Contact persons:

Tomas Blomquist, CEO

Tel: 0705 23 01 63, [email protected]

About BiotageBiotage is a Global Impact Tech Company committed to solving society's problems. We offer workflow solutions and products to customers in drug discovery and development, analytical testing and water and environmental testing.

Biotage is contributing to sustainable science with the goal to make the world healthier, greener and cleaner – HumanKind Unlimited.

Our customers span a broad range of market segments including pharmaceutical, biotech, contract research and contract manufacturers as well as clinical, forensic and academic laboratories in addition to organizations focused on food safety, clean water and environmental sustainability.

Biotage is headquartered in Uppsala in Sweden and employs approx. 485 people worldwide. The Group had sales of 1,092 MSEK in 2020 and our products are sold in more than 70 countries. Biotage's share (BIOT) is listed in the Mid Cap segment on the NASDAQ Stockholm.

Website: www.biotage.com

This information was brought to you by Cision http://news.cision.com

https://news.cision.com/biotage/r/new-capacity-helps-eliminate-bottleneck-for-covid-19-vaccines,c3396741

The following files are available for download:

https://mb.cision.com/Main/705/3396741/1454298.pdf Press release (PDF)

SOURCE Biotage