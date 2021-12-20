New Capital Positions Pre-Owned Luxury Goods Supplier MARQUE Luxury for Prime Expansion in SOHO, New York

IRVINE, Calif., Dec. 20, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Founded in 2017, MARQUE Luxury has established itself as the most trusted name in B2B wholesale, providing authenticated pre-owned luxury goods, supporting businesses that accelerate the growing circular economy. MARQUE Luxury has raised $20M in November 2021 with expansion plans already underway. The company has expanded the size of their New York Re-Commerce Hub by opening a new location in SOHO, New York at 270 Lafayette. The same building is commonly known as Supreme's first retail space location in 1994.

MARQUE Luxury MARQUE Luxury

"As our business continues to grow, it is important to continue to evolve and expanding our Re-commerce hub in New York City is only appropriate given our expanding client base in the geographic area. SOHO is a prime location for fashion and we aspire to continuously spread the message of sustainability," said Quentin Caruana , President and Co-Founder of MARQUE Luxury.

Providing hands-on experience, this Re-commerce Hub displays all of the high-end product category offerings,, including designer handbags, watches, jewelry, and accessories. With access to thousands of authentic pre-owned luxury brands,, including Louis Vuitton, Gucci, Chanel, Hermes, and more, partners are able ,to receive a tailored experience. Re-commerce hubs offer wholesale clients the ability to curate their pre-owned luxury goods and the option to be able to sell items to MARQUE Luxury in exchange for credit to refresh their business inventory offerings.

With the rigorous authentication process overseen by MARQUE Luxury's experts, it provides a safe and reliable platform for businesses to buy and sell their pre-owned luxury goods. The company does all the work providing optimal pricing, photography, logistics, and customer service.

This Lower Manhattan Re-commerce Hub is MARQUE Luxury's 10th location in the U.S.A., and the expansion into the Lower Manhattan location will provide a more prominent, convenient local spot for the growing New York customer base to view and buy pre-owned luxury goods, engage with our team of experts, and learn more about the circular economy.

For potential wholesale partners that are not located close to any Re-commerce Hub locations, buying and selling as an approved wholesale member is simple and accessible through the website at marqueluxury.com.

Learn more about MARQUE, their wholesale program, and how to schedule a visit. Check out https://www.marqueluxury.com/ or call (877) 262-7783.

Media contact:

MARQUE Luxury

[email protected]

844-562-7783

SOURCE MARQUE Luxury