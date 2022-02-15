New Car Buyers Won't Find Mark-Up for "Market Conditions" at LeithCars.com

RALEIGH, N.C., Feb. 15, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Leith Automotive Group has reaffirmed their commitment not to charge above the Manufacturer Suggested Retail Price (MSRP) for the vast majority of the everyday new vehicles they offer for sale. This comes at a time when more and more consumers are expressing their frustration with the pricing they are finding as they shop for new vehicles. Production shortages due to supply chain issues with chips and other parts, as well as difficulties in transporting finished product to its intended destination, continue to leave many new car models in short supply and dealer lots empty.

Buying a new car in the current market shouldn't mean paying more than MSRP, and at LeithCars.com, you won't.

"Every one of our dealerships are sharing stories of customers coming to Leith to purchase, after being told they would be expected to pay thousands over MSRP at other dealers," said Paul W. a Leith employee. "Some of the mark-ups they said the other dealers were attempting to get, have been as high as thirty-percent of the price listed on the MSRP. We think it is important for the communities we serve to know; it is not something Leith is doing."

With popular models in short supply, most of the arriving new inventory has been pre-sold and many brands are encouraging customers to place orders for new vehicles. However, in both cases, customers are often surprised with a "market adjustment" when they arrive to take delivery of their vehicle.

"We've had some very frustrated customers end up doing business with us as a result," said Paul. "Imagine waiting several weeks or months for a new vehicle, thinking you had agreed upon a price, only to be asked to pay additional thousands of dollars due to market conditions, once you arrive to complete the purchase. Leith has served central North Carolina for over fifty years, and we think people will remember how they are being treated during this time."

As the largest locally owned dealer group, Leith has forty franchises representing twenty-six different new vehicle manufacturers. Much of their available inventory and soon to arrive inventory, can be found on their dealership's websites or their group site leithcars.com. Given the daily change in the new vehicle inventory supply, customers are encouraged to speak to someone at the dealership, to receive the most accurate information about inventory availability.

